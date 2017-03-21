 
Zimbabwe

PICS: What happened to Mugabe's suit jacket in Mauritius?

2017-03-21 07:08
Robert Mugabe (File: AFP)

News24 Correspondent

Zimbabweans on social media have been looking at photos of their 93-year-old leader at a meeting in Mauritius with more than a bit of bewilderment. Because he seems to have "lost" his blazer.

A video clip of Mugabe arriving in Mauritius on Sunday night, where he is attending the inaugural African Economic Platform (AEP), shows him wearing a sober navy blue suit jacket and grey tie as he is welcomed by Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. (Watch the video below)

But later photos show him walking (and reclining) inexplicably dressed in what looks very much like an untucked white shirt - while a sea of smart blazers surrounds him. 

See pictures below.

And although the shirt appears to have a collar, it's not buttoned up.

Was it a wardrobe malfunction, as @PovoZimbabwe suggested? 

Or a sign of something much more worrying?

"Mugabe has to quit, this is crazy," tweeted one Zimbabwean.

Said @ali_naka: "The man should be resting or sitting under a mango or guava tree in the village."

"True but he is being subjected to a gruelling schedule by avaricious aides who are on a plundering mission. Heartless natives," said @GomoDubi.

The strange choice of clothing could have been nothing more than a desire to be different, as @hbanhire suggested. "Our fearless leader likes to stand out from the crowd," he tweeted, next to a photo taken in 2015 of Mugabe at an India-Africa Forum in which he was the only one to stick to his suit.

But Mugabe's taste for Savile Row suits (and others) makes this choice of attire in Mauritius even more puzzling.

He doesn't just wear Savile Row: at his 93rd birthday party last month he wore a jacket made of fabric that had his face printed on it.

