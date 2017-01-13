 
Zimbabwe

SADC 'failed' Zimbabweans in 2016 - HRW

2017-01-13 15:15
AFP

AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The Southern African Development Community (SADC) failed to raise concerns about deteriorating human rights conditions in Zimbabwe in 2016, Human Rights Watch has said in its World Report 2017.

The annual review of human rights issues from around the world was released in Washington on Thursday.

"When SADC leaders met for their annual summit in Swaziland from August 29 to 31, 2016, they did not press [President Robert] Mugabe's government to prevent abuses and respect human rights in the country," the report said.

Read the full report here

It highlighted how Mugabe's government intensified repression against thousands of people who "peacefully protested human rights violations and the deteriorating economic situation", thus, disregarding the rights provisions in the country's 2013 constitution.

The police responded with brutal force and ordered a ban on demonstrations.  

Opposition against Mugabe's 36-year reign grew in 2016, with a surge of public demonstrations, triggered by an economic crisis that left banks short of cash and the government struggling to pay its workers.

A one-day strike called by trade unions and Christian pastor Evan Mawarire, shut down offices, schools and some government departments.

"Police abuse increased, and there was excessive use of force to crush dissent. Human rights defenders, civil society activists, journalists, and government opponents, were harassed, threatened or faced arbitrary arrest by police. Widespread impunity continues for abuses by police and state security agents," said the report.

The president, the report said, publicly attacked judges for "reckless" rulings that allowed public protests against his rule, "further eroding judicial independence". 




Read more on:    hrw  |  sadc  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Nigerian legislators OK offering asylum to Gambia leader

16 minutes ago

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday January 11 2017-01-11 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 