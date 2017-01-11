 
Zimbabwe

Suicidal man, 28, rapes, stabs teenage wife

2017-01-11 16:02
Bulawayo – A suicidal Zimbabwean man, 28, has been charged with rape, attempted murder and presenting false information to the police after he allegedly raped and stabbed his 19-years-old wife, a report said on Wednesday.

The man's identity was withheld in order to protect the victim's identity.

According to Chronicle, the court heard that the accused forced himself on his wife once while they were on their way home on January 5 at around 23:00 along the Plumtree road near Bellevue suburb in Bulawayo.

He then stabbed her three times before rushing to a nearby police station where he claimed that she had been attacked by robbers.

The prosecutor Nkathazo Dlodlo told the court that the man wanted to kill his wife then himself.

"[The] Accused told [the] complainant he wanted to kill her then kill himself. He stabbed her twice in the head and once in the abdomen. He then went to Donnington police station to report that his wife had been attacked by robbers..," Dlodlo was quoted as saying. 

The man pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The case was adjourned to January 26 for trial.

Meanwhile in another incident, a 60-year-old Zimbabwean man committed suicide after he refused to go to court for an alleged rape case.

Samson Machaya of Kwekwe allegedly raped his wife's 5-year-old younger sister.

The incident happened while his wife was not at home.

Machaya, however, feared going to jail for the crime and hanged himself.

Confirming the report police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said that they found the his body hanging from a tree in a nearby bush.

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  crime  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
