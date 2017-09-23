 

Tsvangirai 'very stable' after SA treatment...but won't go back to work as yet: MDC

2017-09-23 11:01
Morgan Tsvangirai (File: AFP)

Harare - Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is "very stable" after receiving cancer treatment in South Africa but will take several days of rest before going back to work, his spokesperson claimed on Friday.

"The people's leader is now fully recuperated but will not be at work for some days to come as he fully recharges his batteries," Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said in a statement.

Tsvangirai was taken ill in Kadoma last week and had to be airlifted to South Africa. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. It is not clear if he is back home in Zimbabwe yet.

The spokesperson said "a hectic schedule of work" awaited the opposition leader in Harare.

Tsvangirai's party has been fairly open about its leader’s illness, unlike the party of ageing president Robert Mugabe. Officials insist that Mugabe's regular medical trips to Singapore are for eye treatment only.

A video of Mugabe at the UN General Assembly on Thursday showed him struggling to walk to the podium, although he did manage to deliver a strong speech and criticise President Donald Trump as a "giant gold Goliath".

