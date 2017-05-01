Two men jailed 40 years over rape, robbery of sex worker, client

Harare – Two men from Bulawayo, who had robbed a sex worker and her client at gunpoint and then raped the woman, have reportedly been sentenced to a combined 40 years in jail.

According to the state owned Chronicle newspaper, Sydney Dube, 43, from Lobengula suburb and his accomplice Praymore Mpofu, 21, from Old Magwegwe suburb, were sentenced to 28 years and 12 years imprisonment respectively.

The court heard that on April 12, Dube, who was armed with a gun with eight bullets, and Mpofu, who was wielding a military bayonet, robbed the couple of their cellphones and the clothes that they were wearing.

It was also revealed that Dube pulled the woman to a secluded place inside Ntshamathe Primary school grounds and raped her twice without protection.

Appearing in court, Dube was facing a rape, robbery charge while his accomplice Mpofu was facing only a robbery charge.

The duo pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Passing down sentencing, Magistrate Msipa-Marondedze said that the duo was facing very serious charges of rape and robbery and their prevalence in the southern African nation was very worrying.

Deterrent

Magistrate Msipa-Marondedze added that the only suitable sentencing for the duo was a custodial sentence which would also serve as a deterrent to “their friends thinking of committing similar crimes”.

Last month News24 reported that a 27-year-old convicted criminal was sentenced to 23 years in jail for kidnapping, torturing and holding captive his ex-girlfriend in a six-day rape ordeal.



Kudakwashe Antony Mapwevo committed the offences a day after he had been released from prison for a robbery charge.

It was not immediately clear how long he had been incarcerated on the robbery charge.

Passing down his sentence, Magistrate Chrispen Mberewere described Mapwevo as a terrorist who deserved a hefty sentence.

Mberewere sentenced Mapwevo to 20 years behind bars for rape, but suspended four years of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

The magistrate further slammed the convicted rapist with an additional two years for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, while he also received a one-year prison term for assaulting her, but six months of his sentence was reduced on condition of good behaviour.

Mapwevo was also given a $100 fine or 30 days in prison for damaging his ex-girlfriend’s phone.

