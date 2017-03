Typhoid claims 10 in Zimbabwe: Health ministry

Harare - Typhoid has claimed another victim in Harare, bringing to 10 the number of deaths from the disease in Zimbabwe since October, the health ministry says.

Eighty-six cases of typhoid were reported in just one week beginning March 5, the ministry says in its latest update.

Typhoid cases haven't just been confined to Harare: there are also typhoid infections in Hurungwe, about 120km from the capital, and Mazowe, which lies about 85km away.

Recent heavy rains across much of the country have raised fears of intensified disease outbreaks. Typhoid flourishes in the kind of conditions that are seen in parts of Zimbabwe's capital, where rubbish is infrequently collected, piped water supply is not reliable and there are often burst sewage pipes.

One person died of cholera in Chiredzi in southern Zimbabwe, the state broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Floods and heavy rains have also caused a spike in malaria cases.

