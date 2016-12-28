Typhoid outbreak hits Harare, at least 1 dead
2016-12-28 07:21
Special Report
A Zimbabwean teenage boy has reportedly appeared before a court for stealing over $2 000 from his father to host a party for his friends.
Harare - One person died in the Zimbabwean capital Harare
while dozens were hospitalised after cases of suspected typhoid were reported
during the Christmas holidays.
Authorities confirmed that one person died on Monday while more
than 30 people suspected to have contacted the disease in Harare's Mbare high
density suburb were treated at local hospitals.
A medical doctor, Ordwell Chanakira, confirmed the death
adding that authorities were now on high alert.
"We urge people to maintain high levels of hygiene to
ensure that we do not lose many lives to typhoid and other water borne
diseases," said Chanakira.
Residents in the area have blamed the outbreak on dirt and
called on authorities to scale up refuse collection and repair burst sewage
pipes.
"Raw sewage is always flowing in the streets because
council is not repairing the burst pipes - most of which were installed during
the time of Rhodesian governement," said resident Beulah Gwashu. "As
you can see, garbage is everywhere and the situation has become worse because
of the rains that are falling these days."
'We are still investigating'
Another resident, Killian Mutuma, said he lost property
worth thousands of dollars after flash floods affected his neighbourhood.
"Most people have nowhere to sleep and their food was
soaked in the water that filled our houses following the heavy downpour. The
other problem is that drainage pipes are blocked and council is doing nothing
to rectify the situation," said Mutuma.
Zimbabwe's health minister David Parirenyatwa was not
available for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.
Meanwhile, Harare City Council spokesperson Michael Chideme
said his council was still investigating the death of the person that died of
suspected typhoid.
"We are still investigating whether the deceased died
as a result of typhoid or not but we are also urging our ratepayers to help us
in ensuring that they keep a clean environment," said Chidema.
A cholera epidemic affected much of Zimbabwe from August
2008 until June 2009. The outbreak began in Harare's satellite town of
Chutungwiza and spread to other provinces, resulting in President Robert
Mugabe's administration declaring the outbreak a national emergency and
requesting international aid. In total, 98 596 cases of cholera and 4 369
deaths were reported, making it the largest cholera outbreak ever recorded in
the southern African country.
Join the conversation!
24.com encourages commentary
submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication. We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.