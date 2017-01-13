VP Mnangagwa's loyalty to 'boss' Mugabe 'questionable', Zanu-PF revolts against him

Cape Town – Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF provincial chairpersons and commissars have reportedly criticised Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa for associating with party renegades at a party he recently hosted at his village home in Zvishavane.

According to New Zimbabwe, 10 Zanu-PF provincial chairpersons and political commissars described the "unholy alliance" as evidence that Mnangagwa's "loyalty to President Robert Mugabe and the party was questionable".

This followed recent reports that the vice president held an event at his rural home, where he hosted at least "two dozen activists who were either suspended or expelled from Zanu-PF".

A report by the privately owned Standard newspaper said that some unnamed commanders from the security forces were also present at the party.

Pictures that showed a smiling Manangagwa clasping hands with former Zanu-PF youth leader Vengai Musengi circulated on social media last week, fueling suspicions that the deputy president was scheming to topple the veteran leader.

'I am the boss'

Musengi was expelled from the ruling party for attacking First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Mnangagwa also appeared in another picture in which he held a coffee mug inscribed "I am the boss". The picture featured him and a pro-Zanu-PF musician and businessman Energy Mutodi.

The picture caused a lot of controversy, with the Minister of Higher Education Jonathan Moyo taking to his Twitter account to lambast Mnangagwa.

"…Everybody knows that the Boss is Gushungo (Mugabe). One Boss at a time, please! Kumhanya hakusikusvika veduwe. (There is no need to rush)," Moyo tweeted.

Mnangagwa, however, quickly rubbished the insinuations that he wanted to take over from his boss, saying in a statement that there were individuals within Zanu-PF who sought to cause tension between him and Mugabe.

'Gross indiscipline'

But according to Zanu-PF's Manicaland provincial chairperson, Samuel Undenge, party officials were convinced Mnangagwa aimed at toppling Mugabe.

"…as provincial chaipersons and political commissars, we notice with concern the practice of some of our senior party leaders who are now and again seen in the company of some elements who were expelled from Zanu-PF for gross indiscipline," Undenge was quoted as saying in a statement.

The statement, according to News Day, was released following a meeting of the provincial chairpersons and commissars in Harare on Wednesday.

"This kind of behaviour puts doubt on those leaders' commitment and loyalty to decisions that are made by Zanu-PF collectively, as party leaders should not be seen to be associating and entertaining people, who were expelled from the party for indiscipline, which involved disrespect of the party leadership," Undenge said.