 
Zimbabwe

VP Mnangagwa's loyalty to 'boss' Mugabe 'questionable', Zanu-PF revolts against him

2017-01-13 22:14
Emmerson Mnangagwa. (File: AFP)

Emmerson Mnangagwa. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Special Report

EXCLUSIVE: Mugabe, Hollande to hold talks over 'diplomatic tiff'
EXCLUSIVE: Mugabe, Hollande to hold talks over 'diplomatic tiff'

President Robert Mugabe is expected to come face-to-face with his French counterpart Francois Hollande in Mali to discuss the "diplomatic tiff" that emerged following anti-Mugabe protests held in some parts of Zimbabwe last year.

Cape Town – Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF provincial chairpersons and commissars have reportedly criticised Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa for associating with party renegades at a party he recently hosted at his village home in Zvishavane.  

According to New Zimbabwe, 10 Zanu-PF provincial chairpersons and political commissars described the "unholy alliance" as evidence that Mnangagwa's "loyalty to President Robert Mugabe and the party was questionable".

This followed recent reports that the vice president held an event at his rural home, where he hosted at least "two dozen activists who were either suspended or expelled from Zanu-PF".

A report by the privately owned Standard newspaper said that some unnamed commanders from the security forces were also present at the party.

Pictures that showed a smiling Manangagwa clasping hands with former Zanu-PF youth leader Vengai Musengi circulated on social media last week, fueling suspicions that the deputy president was scheming to topple the veteran leader.

'I am the boss'

Musengi was expelled from the ruling party for attacking First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Mnangagwa also appeared in another picture in which he held a coffee mug inscribed "I am the boss". The picture featured him and a pro-Zanu-PF musician and businessman Energy Mutodi.

The picture caused a lot of controversy, with the Minister of Higher Education Jonathan Moyo taking to his Twitter account to lambast Mnangagwa.

"…Everybody knows that the Boss is Gushungo (Mugabe). One Boss at a time, please! Kumhanya hakusikusvika veduwe. (There is no need to rush)," Moyo tweeted.

Mnangagwa, however, quickly rubbished the insinuations that he wanted to take over from his boss, saying in a statement that there were individuals within Zanu-PF who sought to cause tension between him and Mugabe.

'Gross indiscipline'

But according to Zanu-PF's Manicaland provincial chairperson, Samuel Undenge, party officials were convinced Mnangagwa aimed at toppling Mugabe.

"…as provincial chaipersons and political commissars, we notice with concern the practice of some of our senior party leaders who are now and again seen in the company of some elements who were expelled from Zanu-PF for gross indiscipline," Undenge was quoted as saying in a statement.

The statement, according to News Day, was released following a meeting of the provincial chairpersons and commissars in Harare on Wednesday.

"This kind of behaviour puts doubt on those leaders' commitment and loyalty to decisions that are made by Zanu-PF collectively, as party leaders should not be seen to be associating and entertaining people, who were expelled from the party for indiscipline, which involved disrespect of the party leadership," Undenge said.   

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  jonathan moyo  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  samuel undenge  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Malawi media group closed over alleged unpaid tax

54 minutes ago
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malawi media group closed over alleged unpaid tax

54 minutes ago

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:01 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:57 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 13 results 2017-01-13 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 