WATCH: Grace Mugabe's son buys R70m limos, reports say

Cape Town – Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe's son, Russel Goreraza, has reportedly imported two Rolls Royce limousines worth more than R70m, at a time when the southern African country is facing serious cash problems.

Media reports said that pictures and videos of the two vehicles - believed to have been imported from Europe - started circulating on social media soon after the arrival of the two vehicles in the country on Sunday.

See video and pictures below

Goreraza, 33, was Grace's eldest son from her first marriage with former Air Force of Zimbabwe intelligence officer Wing Commander Stanley Goreraza.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, after the two vehicles landed at the Harare International Airport, Goreraza reportedly told his friends that his next vehicle due to arrive in the capital Harare was an Aston Martin.

This came just a few months after Grace's two other sons Robert jnr and Bellarmine Chatunga were reportedly evicted from The Regent Apartment Hotel in June for their "unacceptable behaviour". They later moved to another hotel, where Grace was alleged to have attacked a young model Gabriella Engels in August.

Goreraza himself was in 2015 found guilty of killing a pedestrian. He was driving a BMW vehicle when he knocked down an unidentified pedestrian who died on the spot. Goreraza, according to Voice of America, was ordered by the magistrate to pay a fine of $800 or alternatively spend two months in jail.

Why Grace Mugabe is so vicious in defending her privilege.

His son and friends rolling around Harare in expensive cars. pic.twitter.com/vNQ9QxCb1X — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) September 18, 2017

Grace Mugabe's other son from old small-house; Russel Goreraza's new bender. These are the people being defended by Jonathan Moyo. pic.twitter.com/Rk6wcabgyK — MBM (@bmusonza) September 17, 2017

While dimwits like @CharityMaodza & @Letty_Mabhena spent hrs licking Goblin & Fugu's bums, Russel Goreraza with no known business is looting pic.twitter.com/KuZPGz696r — mmatigari (@matigary) September 18, 2017