WATCH: Grace Mugabe's son buys R70m limos, reports say

Cape Town – Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe's son, Russel Goreraza, has reportedly imported two Rolls Royce limousines worth
more than R70m, at a time when the southern African country is facing
serious cash problems.
Media reports said that pictures and videos of the two vehicles - believed to have been imported from Europe - started circulating on
social media soon after the arrival of the two vehicles in the country on
Sunday.
See video and pictures below
Goreraza, 33, was Grace's eldest son from her first marriage
with former Air Force of Zimbabwe intelligence
officer Wing Commander Stanley Goreraza.
According to New Zimbabwe.com, after the two vehicles landed at the Harare International
Airport, Goreraza reportedly told his friends that his next vehicle due to arrive
in the capital Harare was an Aston Martin.
This came just a few months after Grace's two other sons Robert jnr and Bellarmine Chatunga were reportedly evicted from The Regent Apartment Hotel in June for their "unacceptable behaviour". They later moved to another hotel, where Grace was alleged to have attacked a young model Gabriella Engels in August.
Goreraza himself was in 2015 found
guilty of killing a pedestrian. He was driving a BMW vehicle when he
knocked down an unidentified pedestrian who died on the spot. Goreraza, according to Voice of America, was ordered by the magistrate to pay a fine of $800 or
alternatively spend two months in jail.