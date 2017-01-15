 
Zimbabwe

WATCH: High school initiation video goes viral in 'racially'-divided Zim

2017-01-15 09:01
News24 Correspondent

Harare - A video of new boys being welcomed to a high school in "racially"-divided Zimbabwe has unexpectedly gone viral - likely because it paints a very different picture to the one in the news.

First formers from private school St John's College are seen leading the rest of the school - a private boys' day college in the capital - in their war-cry.

In the clip boys link arms and form a circle, cheering and shouting as students take turns to lead the chanting. Asked who gets to go in the circle, St Johns said: "New boys who can lead the singing. Could be any one of them!"

The clip has been viewed more than 99 000 times since it was posted on Thursday. Some say it's because it shows kids of all races proud to be together.

It's also a good break from stories of bullying and much more damaging initiation rituals that have been filmed in other Zimbabwe schools in recent years - including at top private institutions.

Posted Zimbabwean Chikosi Tawanda: "Awesome!!! Watching from Harare, this is beautiful, this is the Zimbabwe we all want, love, peace & unity!"
"Keep it up lads, we need so much love in our country and you are leading the way," wrote
 Brian Chigman Chigondo.

But it hasn't escaped the attention of some that this is, of course, a school with fees that exclude all but the extremely privileged. Fees at Harare private day schools like St Johns are often well over 2,000 US per term.

