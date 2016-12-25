 
Zimbabwe

WATCH: Outrage as video of toddler chanting Zanu-PF slogans goes viral on social media

2016-12-25 09:00
File: AFP

File: AFP

Cape Town – A video clip showing a Zimbabwean toddler chanting Zanu-PF slogans has sparked outrage on social media, with some saying the act is tantamount to child abuse, Daily News reports.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the little boy raising his fist as he chants: "Pamberi navaMugabe, pasi neMDC, pasi naTsvangirai, pasi namai Mujuru (Forward with Mugabe, down with MDC, down with [Morgan] Tsvangirai, down with Mujuru)."

A male voice can be heard responding in the background.

According to the report, several social media users have slammed the act, saying it borders on abuse of minors.

But in a Facebook post, Zanu-PF's legislator and a staunch supporter of President Robert Mugabe, Psychology Maziwisa says the clip shows "the extent of President Mugabe's support in Zimbabwe…"

"If anyone out there still needed any convincing about the extent of President Mugabe's support in #Zimbabwe here is your answer," Maziwisa wrote. 

See the clip below.

The Zimbabwean government in August castigated opposition activists for using children as "human shields" in what it termed "illegal demonstrations".

This, according to the state-owned Herald newspaper, followed the parading of children on the frontline by opposition activists led by Patson Dzamara who were protesting the disappearance of activist Itai Dzamara.  

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) also said at the time: "It is everybody's duty to ensure that children are not used to advance a particular political cause."

"Children are not political and should be sheltered at all times from the situations that expose them to the risk of harm or violence."   

WATCH: 5 news stories that shook 2016

