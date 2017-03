WATCH: Will Smith has no idea of the 'quarrel' he's started among Zimbabweans and Zambians

Harare - Here he is: Men in Black star Will Smith bungee jumping off Victoria Falls bridge as a double rainbow waits for him at the bottom.

And he has no idea of the quarrel he's started among Zimbabweans and Zambians!

"This is going to be a really cool shot," an elated Smith says as he dangles over the Zambezi in a clip from Shearwater Victoria Falls. "Bungee-jump Victoria Falls. I've been wanting to do this for like 20 years."

Watch the video below.

The Hollywood actor was in Victoria Falls on Thursday. There was some disappointment among Zimbabweans that he didn't stay in a hotel on their side of the natural wonder, preferring instead to cross back to the Zambian town of Livingstone.