 
Zimbabwe

Weapons ban issued ahead of Zim demo

2017-03-21 11:30
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Special Report

PICS: What happened to Mugabe's suit jacket in Mauritius?
PICS: What happened to Mugabe's suit jacket in Mauritius?

Hang on: what happened to President Robert Mugabe's suit jacket? Zimbabweans on social media have been looking at photos of their 93-year-old leader at a meeting in Mauritius with more than a bit of bewilderment. Because he seems to have "lost" his blazer.

News24 Correspondent

Harare - Police in the Zimbabwe capital Harare have issued a weapons ban ahead of a street protest on Wednesday, state media reports.

The ban on catapults, machetes, axes and knobkerries will run for three months and is being imposed under Zimbabwe's Public Order and Security Act, says the Herald newspaper.

Senior police official Jasper Chizemo was quoted as saying that the ban had been necessitated by demonstrations and meetings planned for this week, including Wednesday's protest march by the National Electoral Reform Agenda, which will bring together opposition supporters in Harare. Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai has signified that his party will take part in the march.

The march has been given the go-ahead by the courts. 

Douglas Mwonzora, the MDC's secretary general told the privately-owned Newsday that the march was partly being held in protest against the government's decision to wrest the procurement of biometric voter registration kits away from the UNDP.

"For reasons best known to themselves, the government wants to abandon the UNDP process. We think that is a way to try and manipulate the procurement system," Mwonzora was quoted as saying.

NERA Zimbabwe said on its official Twitter account Tuesday: "If u really love urself, Zim & the future b there."

Street protests have had only a limited following in Zimbabwe for years now, mostly because they are often broken up by baton-wielding police. Would-be protesters are understandably wary about getting caught up in violence, getting arrested and then having to appeal to friends and family to find bail to secure their release. Police broke up a NERA march that was cleared by the courts last August. 

The Chronicle newspaper said the weapons ban was also effective in Bulawayo and the provinces of Matabeleland North and South.

Read more on:    mdc  |  morgan tsvangirai  |  douglas mwonzora  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

'I'm thankful I'm alive,' says Ghana tree fall tragedy survivor, as dad looks on

2017-03-21 09:29

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Meet Kota Kings, bringing Kasi cuisine to Braamfontein

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Valhalla Park 16:22 PM
Road name: Valhalla Drive

Cape Town 15:52 PM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 