Weapons ban issued ahead of Zim demo
2017-03-21 11:30
Special Report
Hang on: what happened to President Robert Mugabe's suit jacket? Zimbabweans on social media have been looking at photos of their 93-year-old leader at a meeting in Mauritius with more than a bit of bewilderment. Because he seems to have "lost" his blazer.
Harare - Police in the Zimbabwe capital Harare have issued a weapons ban
ahead of a street protest on Wednesday, state media reports.
The ban on catapults, machetes, axes and knobkerries will run
for three months and is being imposed under Zimbabwe's Public Order and Security
Act, says the
Herald newspaper.
Senior police official Jasper Chizemo was quoted as saying that
the ban had been necessitated by demonstrations and meetings planned for this
week, including Wednesday's protest march by the National Electoral Reform
Agenda, which will bring together opposition supporters in Harare. Movement for
Democratic Change leader
Morgan Tsvangirai has signified that his party will
take part in the march.
The march has been given the go-ahead by the courts.
Douglas Mwonzora, the MDC's secretary general told the
privately-owned
Newsday that the march was partly being held in protest against
the government's decision to wrest the procurement of biometric voter
registration kits away from the UNDP.
"For reasons best known to themselves, the government wants
to abandon the UNDP process. We think that is a way to try and manipulate the
procurement system," Mwonzora was quoted as saying.
NERA Zimbabwe said on its official Twitter account Tuesday:
"If u really love urself, Zim & the future b there."
Street
protests have had only a limited following in Zimbabwe for years now, mostly
because they are often broken up by baton-wielding police. Would-be protesters
are understandably wary about getting caught up in violence, getting arrested
and then having to appeal to friends and family to find bail to secure their
release. Police broke up a NERA march that was cleared by the courts last
August.
The
Chronicle newspaper said the weapons ban was also effective
in Bulawayo and the provinces of Matabeleland North and South.
Join the conversation!
24.com encourages commentary
submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication. We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.