'You owe me': Diamond dealer claims Grace Mugabe sent Whatsapp threats - report

Harare - The Lebanese tycoon at the centre of a botched deal for a $1.3m diamond ring for Grace Mugabe claims the Zimbabwe first lady sent him a series of threatening Whatsapps, a newspaper is reporting.



Lawyers for Jamal Ahmed have handed over to a Harare court what he says is a transcript of Whatsapp messages between him and Grace.

According to News Day, Ahmed claims the glamorous 51-year-old wife of President Robert Mugabe used the alias Rowesai Virimai to send him the threats on the popular messaging platform. There is no independent confirmation of that claim, nor is it possible to be sure that these chats have not been faked. Grace has previously claimed that she is in possession of Whatsapp chats and text messages between her and Ahmed.

The messages quoted by News Day on Wednesday are certainly colourful.

The transcript has Ahmed claiming Grace told him that "you won't force me to wear that thing" (a reference to the ring that apparently didn't meet her expectations) and "don't ever think you will enter this country again".

The first lady hasn't denied ordering a ring from Ahmed as Zimbabwe's economic crisis abruptly worsened in April last year. She says her husband saved up for years to be able to buy the ring to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

Later she demanded a refund. Ahmed says she wanted the money to be paid into a Dubai account, but the first lady denies that. A Harare magistrate in December ordered her to vacate three Harare properties she'd allegedly seized from Ahmed. She is contesting that order.

Ahmed is currently outside Zimbabwe. Grace has previously said he's "victimising" her.