'You owe me': Diamond dealer claims Grace Mugabe sent Whatsapp threats - report
2017-03-01 22:24
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who celebrated his 93rd birthday last week, flew to Singapore for a "scheduled medical review", says his spokesperson.
Harare - The Lebanese tycoon at the
centre of a botched deal for a $1.3m diamond ring for Grace Mugabe
claims the Zimbabwe first lady sent him a series of threatening Whatsapps, a
newspaper is reporting.
Lawyers for Jamal Ahmed have
handed over to a Harare court what he says is a transcript of Whatsapp messages
between him and Grace.
According to
News Day, Ahmed
claims the glamorous 51-year-old wife of President Robert Mugabe used the
alias Rowesai Virimai to send him the threats on the popular messaging
platform. There is no independent confirmation of that claim, nor is it
possible to be sure that these chats have not been faked. Grace has
previously claimed that she is in possession of Whatsapp chats and text
messages between her and Ahmed.
The messages quoted by News Day
on Wednesday are certainly colourful.
The transcript has Ahmed
claiming Grace told him that "you won't force me to wear that
thing" (a reference to the ring that apparently didn't meet her
expectations) and "don't ever think you will enter this country
again".
The first lady hasn't denied
ordering a ring from Ahmed as Zimbabwe's economic crisis abruptly worsened in
April last year. She says her husband saved up for years to be able to buy the
ring to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.
Later she demanded a refund.
Ahmed says she wanted the money to be paid into a Dubai account,
but the first
lady denies that. A Harare magistrate in December ordered her to vacate three Harare properties
she'd allegedly seized from Ahmed. She is contesting that order.
Ahmed is currently
outside Zimbabwe. Grace has previously said he's "victimising"
her.
