Zim 'bumper harvest': Minister credits land reforms
2017-03-18 07:12
Special Report
Harare - Zimbabwean Agriculture Minister Joseph Made is
confident the country will have a bumper harvest amid revelations government
has stopped the importation of grain.
Made predicts Zimbabwe will attain more than 2 million
metric tons of grain, including small grains such as sorghum and millet.
"We predict that we will have food sustenance. The fact
is that the crops as well as the quality of livestock pasture are looking
good," said Made in an exclusive interview with News24.
Annually Zimbabwe needs at least 1.8 million metric tons for
its consumption.
But in recent years, the country has failed to produce a
third of the national average which critics attributed to President Robert
Mugabe's controversial agrarian reforms which drove out large scale white commercial
farmers. This was coupled with successive droughts.
Out of the estimated 4 000 white farmers driven out of their
properties, Mugabe claimed to have resettled nearly 500 000 new black farmers on
A1 and A2 pieces of land after subdividing some of the large estates.
Successful agricultural season
"It's been a good season right across the country. I am
sure you have seen it for yourself," said Made, amid revelations the
government has stopped the importation of grain in anticipation of the
envisaged bumper harvest.
He estimated the country would realise between 1.8 million
and 2 million metric tons of grain, inclusive of maize and other small grains
such sorghum and millet - although stating this was according to the first
national crop assessment.
The second assessment would not alter much as the bulk of
the crop had matured and ready to be harvested, Made said.
While crediting the land reforms for the expected record
harvest, Made said the timely allocation of financial and other material
resources also contributed to a successful agricultural season. He paid tribute
to the central bank for paying farmers their outstanding monies for the previous season
on time, and the timeous availing of inputs under the presidential
farming inputs scheme.
A total of $84 million was paid to maize producers in
addition to a total of $43 million which went to wheat producers way before the
start of the cropping season.
'Command' agriculture
"Also the country did not experience the mid-February
drought which it suffered in previous seasons. All the crops and livestock are
three or five times better than five years or so ago.
"In fact the cereals are even more than 100% better
than five years ago. The country is in a much better situation, there should be
food sufficiency at all household level as well as at the strategic grain
reserves at the Grain Marketing Board," Made said.
He also credited the bumper harvest to what he said was the
use of long season variety seeds - the 7 series – which he claimed produced big
crops as well as "application of double DD fertilizer" and the
meticulously application of sophisticated pesticides to deal with pests.
But critics of the government said were it not for the
commandeering of farmers' parcelled out land by the regime under its so-called
Command Agriculture, Made could be staring another disaster.
Mugabe put his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa sternly in charge
of the programme in which farmers' parcelled out farms were doled out farming
implements and inputs such as seed and fertiliser to plant under the aptly
named "Command Agriculture" programme.
