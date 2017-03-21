Zim gives SA 'thumbs up' for efforts in ending xenophobia

Harare – Zimbabwean authorities have reportedly given the South African government a 'thumbs up' for its efforts in ending xenophobic violence.

According to Chronicle, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Edgar Mbwembwe, said that a number of initiatives were being taken by South Africa authorities to prevent violence against foreign nationals.

"We are happy that the South African government is being transparent. The South African president and his home affairs minister spoke to African diplomats to the effect that they will take precautionary and firm steps towards curbing xenophobic attacks.

"We are content as a ministry to note that the measures taken so far have gone far in curbing violence. We are also happy and continue to monitor the situation on the ground as a ministry through our two consulates in Cape Town and Johannesburg including the embassy in Pretoria. They continue to update us on the developments concerning such violent acts and currently have not received any report on such," Mbwembwe was quoted as saying

There were several incidents last month of locals attacking migrants from Africa - and elsewhere - and their businesses in both the administrative capital Pretoria and the commercial capital Johannesburg.

Many locals alleged that the targets were brothels and drug dens being run by migrants from elsewhere in Africa, including Zimbabwe.

More than 20 shops were targeted in Atteridgeville, while residents in Rosettenville attacked at least 12 houses.