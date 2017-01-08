 
Zimbabwe

Zim govt raises cholera fears, appeals for aid

2017-01-08 14:45
Typhoid is spread via faecal oral contamination. (iStock)

Typhoid is spread via faecal oral contamination. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Special Report

Zimbabweans will face a worse year in 2017, warn economists
Zimbabweans will face a worse year in 2017, warn economists

Business executives and economists warn that 2017 will probably be worse for Zimbabwe than the financial difficulties, cash shortages and curtailed access to capital that were experienced in the country in 2016.

Harare – Zimbabwe's government has appealed for financial support to fight typhoid amid fears of a cholera outbreak across the southern African country, a report says.  

According to New Zimbabwe, Health Minister David Parirenyatwa appealed to donor partners as well as church leaders to help raise at least $250 000 needed to combat the outbreak.

At least nine people have been killed by the typhoid outbreak, while another 2225 cases have been recorded, with 76% of them from the capital Harare.

Parirenyatwa said the situation was critical.

"The conditions on the ground can lead to [a] cholera outbreak at any time and that is something I do not want to see happening. We invite partners to help as well because we have done so before," Parirenyatwa was quoted as saying.

Reports last week said that authorities in Harare had banned street food vendors so as to contain the situation.

"We have agreed to prohibit and stop the vending of food - processed or unprocessed, fruit and vegetables - at undesignated places," the ministry of heath said. 

A cholera epidemic affected much of Zimbabwe from August 2008 until June 2009.

The outbreak began in Harare's satellite town of Chutungwiza and spread to other provinces, resulting in President Robert Mugabe's administration declaring the outbreak a national emergency and requesting international aid.

In total, 98 596 cases of cholera and 4 369 deaths were reported, making it the largest cholera outbreak ever recorded in the country. 




Read more on:    david parirenyatwa  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  health  |  cholera. typhoid  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

I Coast's mutinous soldiers withdraw from streets after deal

2017-01-08 13:22

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Zuma arrives at #ANC105 to loud cheers

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 14:13 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Muizenberg 14:12 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 