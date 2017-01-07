 
Zimbabwe

Zim police arrest 7 for wearing military camouflage

2017-01-07 07:00
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Zimbabwean police have arrested at least seven people for wearing camouflage or regalia resembling military uniforms, state media reported on Friday.

According to The Herald, this came as police intensified a crackdown targeting civilians not heeding to a call by authorities not to put on such kind of clothing.

"We confirm the arrest of seven people in Kadoma for wearing army apparel. The seven male adults were arrested on December 31, 2016, at Odyssey Night Club where they were drinking beer," chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said in a statement.

Authorities last month warned Zimbabweans against wearing camouflage, saying this was illegal in terms of the country's Defence Act.

The director of the Zimbabwe National Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said at the time that anyone found disobeying the order would face prosecution.

"Through the country's laws, in particular the Criminal Law and Codification Act, Chapter 9:23, Section 179, impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official is illegal," Makotore was quoted as saying.

"Furthermore, the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) states that it is not allowed fro members of the public to wear camouflage."

Donning military regalia had become popular fashion amongst Zimbabweans and the style was popularised during the Christmas holidays when the majority of youths in major towns and cities took to shopping centres wearing camouflage. 

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

Akufo-Addo to be sworn in as Ghana's new president

51 minutes ago

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

Bellville 04:19 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 6 results 2017-01-06 22:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 