Zim truck driver faces charges over bond coin leak

Harare - A Zimbabwe truck driver who
shared pictures of a bond coin invoice may be charged under the Official
Secrets Act.
State media says police are
investigating 32-year-old Tinashe Sikwila for sharing pictures of an invoice
for freshly-minted bond coins he was tasked with transporting from South Africa
last week.
According to a signed confession
quoted by the state-run Herald, Sikwila has admitted to taking a picture of the
invoice from the South African Mint Company, which showed that 126 drums of the
coins, valued at three million US dollars, had been purchased.
The driver allegedly shared the
information with friends, colleagues and family on social media.
Official Secrets
“The RBZ (Reserve Bank of
Zimbabwe) has since reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police where
Sikwila is expected to be charged with violating the Official Secrets Act,”
said the Herald.
“It is also understood that while
communicating with his friends, Sikwila disclosed the registration numbers of
cars escorting the truck and the type of rifles being used by the police,
putting security of the consignment at risk,” the paper added.
The paper says that when the
consignment arrived at the central bank in Harare, phones were confiscated from
each member of the escort “and Sikwila was unmasked as the culprit.”
Deepening crisis
Late last year the state-owned
POSB was fined half a million US dollars after some workers leaked pictures of
new bond notes on social media before the notes were officially released on
November 28.
Bond coins and bond notes
circulate as a surrogate currency inside Zimbabwe. Officially they have the
same value as the US dollar, though they can’t be used outside the country.
The authorities in Zimbabwe have
announced plans to release up to 300 million dollars’ worth of extra bond
notes, in addition to the 200 million already in circulation. The move has
raised concern the extra cash will fuel the black market in scarce foreign
currency.
Zimbabwe’s economic crisis is
deepening, with rising prices and reports of fuel shortages, echoing a similar
economic crisis that peaked in 2007-2008. On Saturday a News24 reporter was
given cash back in a supermarket in Harare – but the maximum amount on offer
was just 2 US. In bond notes.