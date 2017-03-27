Zimbabwe floods 'cause spike in malaria cases'
2017-03-27 08:48
Special Report
A Zimbabwean woman went to get a court to get a man barred from telling her he loves her, a newspaper says.
Harare - Health authorities in Zimbabwe are stepping up the
distribution of anti-malarial drugs after 151 malaria deaths were recorded in
the last two months, the
Sunday Mail said.
At least 89 261 malaria cases have been recorded during that
period, Zimbabwe's health ministry says.
The newspaper says a regional malaria outbreak is due to the
"incessant rains experienced in the region in recent months." In
Zimbabwe alone, 246 people have died and more than 2,000 have
been displaced since the rains began in October. Cyclone Dineo hit Zimbabwe
last month, destroying houses, schools and roads and leaving communities and
schoolchildren marooned.
Health Minister David Parirenyatwa told the Sunday Mail:
"We are going to increase treatment services as well as (malaria)
prevention drugs especially to those areas that are highly prone to malaria and
also respray those areas."
Unfortunately malaria-carrying mosquitoes are becoming
resistant to the insecticide used in bed nets to prevent the disease, according
to international US radio station
Voice of America.
Resistant strains of malaria are also believed to be emerging: in January the
BBC reported that the previously widely used artemether-lumefantrine treatment
had failed when used on four patients who'd been infected with malaria in
Africa.
Malaria isn't the only health threat that faces Zimbabwe at
the moment. The health ministry announced in a statement Friday that health
workers were being trained in emergency responses to typhoid and cholera
outbreaks after the identification of nine "at risk" districts so
far. Cholera cases have already been recorded in the south-eastern districts of
Chiredzi and Chipinge.
Join the conversation!
24.com encourages commentary
submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication. We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.