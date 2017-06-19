Zimbabwe minister's home 'so huge police failed to notice break-in' - report
2017-06-19 10:00
Special Report
Harare - Zimbabwe Defence Minister
Sydney Sekeramayi's
home in an affluent suburb of Harare is so big that the police officer guarding
it "failed to notice" a break-in, state media reported on Sunday.
Thieves early on Friday morning jumped a wall, used bolt-cutters to cut an inside
fence and then broke a window to gain access to the minister's house, in the
leafy Borrowdale suburb, according to the official
Sunday Mail.
Said the paper: "A police officer guarding
the house is said to have failed to notice the incident because the property is
huge and may require more people to monitor it."
Mugabe residence
President
Robert Mugabe, 93, also has a palatial home in
Borrowdale: a blue-roofed pagoda-style mansion where he hosted his only
daughter Bona's wedding in 2014. Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has a home
in the suburb too: in fact, Sekeramayi and Chinamasa have houses that are close
to each other.
The lavish lifestyles of some ruling party
officials - and those connected to them - is regularly a matter of debate in
Zimbabwe, which is mired in a worsening cash crisis. It's not clear exactly how
much a cabinet minister earns.
Suit and handbag
But in February this year it was revealed that
Mugabe and his two vice-presidents were likely to earn a combined $672 000 in
2017. Most Zimbabweans earn less than $500 per month.
The burglars only stole a suit and a handbag
from Sekeramayi's house, leading to some speculation that this break-in was not
all it seemed (both were dropped outside the house, although the $620 inside
them was not).
The minister has recently been named as somebody the G40 faction
of Zanu-PF might like to see as a successor to Mugabe.
