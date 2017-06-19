 
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe minister's home 'so huge police failed to notice break-in' - report

2017-06-19 10:00
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Special Report

'Leave our land and go play golf', Mugabe loyalist tells white farmers
'Leave our land and go play golf', Mugabe loyalist tells white farmers

Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzi Chipanga has reportedly urged President Robert Mugabe to eject all remaining white farmers in the country, saying they should relocate to Harare's leafy Borrowdale suburb "where they can relax and play golf".

News24 Correspondent

Harare - Zimbabwe Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi's home in an affluent suburb of Harare is so big that the police officer guarding it "failed to notice" a break-in, state media reported on Sunday.

Thieves early on Friday morning jumped a wall, used bolt-cutters to cut an inside fence and then broke a window to gain access to the minister's house, in the leafy Borrowdale suburb, according to the official Sunday Mail.

Said the paper: "A police officer guarding the house is said to have failed to notice the incident because the property is huge and may require more people to monitor it."

Mugabe residence

President Robert Mugabe, 93, also has a palatial home in Borrowdale: a blue-roofed pagoda-style mansion where he hosted his only daughter Bona's wedding in 2014. Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has a home in the suburb too: in fact, Sekeramayi and Chinamasa have houses that are close to each other.

The lavish lifestyles of some ruling party officials - and those connected to them - is regularly a matter of debate in Zimbabwe, which is mired in a worsening cash crisis. It's not clear exactly how much a cabinet minister earns.

Suit and handbag

But in February this year it was revealed that Mugabe and his two vice-presidents were likely to earn a combined $672 000 in 2017. Most Zimbabweans earn less than $500 per month.

The burglars only stole a suit and a handbag from Sekeramayi's house, leading to some speculation that this break-in was not all it seemed (both were dropped outside the house, although the $620 inside them was not).

The minister has recently been named as somebody the G40 faction of Zanu-PF might like to see as a successor to Mugabe.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  sydney sekeramayi  |  patrick chinamasa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
X

'Leave our land and go play golf', Mugabe loyalist tells white farmers

2017-06-19 08:22

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 09:49 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Table View 09:13 AM
Road name: West Coast Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 