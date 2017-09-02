 

Zimbabwe opposition hails Kenya poll overturn

2017-09-02 20:30
Morgan Tsvangirai. (File: AFP)

Morgan Tsvangirai. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bulawayo - Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai hailed on Saturday the decision by Kenya's top court to order a new presidential election as a "step towards democracy".

Tsvangirai, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), has made three failed attempts at the presidency, losing all of them to long-ruling leader Robert Mugabe.

"This is an unprecedented decision in the whole of Africa and I think it's a good step towards democracy," Tsvangirai told thousands of supporters at a rally organised by an alliance of opposition parties.

"If it happened in Kenya it can as well happen in Zimbabwe," he said.

In 2008, Tsvangirai beat Mugabe in the first round of voting but failed to secure an outright majority, leading to a run-off. He later pulled out of the second round, due violence against his supporters.

The MDC is now part of an opposition alliance formed ahead of the 2018 vote, in a bid to unseat the 93-year-old Mugabe.

The Saturday rally in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second city, was the first gathering of the alliance since its formation last month.

Tsvangirai told supporters that there should be "clear reforms" in place ahead of the next election to avoid disputes.

Past elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by violence, intimidation and charges of electoral fraud.

Kenya's Supreme Court nullified on Friday the results of last month's presidential election which handed victory President Uhuru Kenyatta, citing irregularities in the electronic transmission of vote results.

The landmark ruling ordered fresh election be held within 60 days.


Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kenya media hail 'bombshell' court ruling to annul vote

2017-09-02 20:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 2 2017-09-02 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 