 

Dear President Zuma

2017-04-07 16:27
The march in Cape Town. Photo: Twitter

Video

WATCH: Thousands sing SA National Anthem outside Parliament

2017-04-07 15:37

Thousands of protesters converged on Parliament in Plein street on Friday, in a massive turn-out for the Mother City during nationwide anti-Zuma #SAUnites marches. Watch. WATCH

South Africans from

Cape Town,

Johannesburg,

Pretoria,

Hermanus,

Knysna,

Bellville,

Rooi Els,

Langebaan,

Germiston,

Botriver,

Nolokhanyo,

Bathurst,

Nelson Mandela Bay,

Durban,

Milnerton,

Saxonwold,

Stellenbosch,

Malta,

London,

Polokwane,

Kleinmond,

Simon’s Town,

Somerset-West,

Dubai,

New York,

Sandton,

Worcester,

Montagu,

Wynberg,

Guernsey, Channel Islands,

Swellendam,

Mbombela,

Muizenberg,


Upington,

Diep River,

Centurion,

Alberton,

Melville,

Northcliff,

Table View,

Washington,

Despatch,

Mauritius,

Grahamstown,

Mosselbay,

San Francisco

Brackenfell,

Edgemead,

Berlin,

Oudtshoorn,

London, and

Claremont,

kindly request your resignation. Your urgent attention to the matter would be greatly appreciated.

Looking forward to your soonest response.

Regards,

The people of South Africa


