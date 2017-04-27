Should white people celebrate Freedom Day?
2017-04-27 11:35
Mondli Zondo
The 27th of April marks our country's first post-apartheid elections
held on this day in 1994. For the first time in our nation’s history, people of
all races were able to vote in that election and the victory of the African
National Congress with Nelson Mandela as its President heralded the end of
white minority rule.
Twenty three years later, South Africans celebrate and commemorate this
momentous occasion as it reminds us of how far we have come and the sacrifices
it has taken to get us here. Last week, I had a conversation with four friends
who are young professionals about the meaning of freedom day and an interesting
question was raised about whether white South Africans should celebrate this
day or not.
This question was motivated by the fact that before 1994, unlike other
race groups, white people were allowed to vote. White people also exclusively
enjoyed a whole range of rights and freedoms which were denied to others. Some
of these friends of mine therefore found it odd that white people should join
in the celebrations and some found it offensive and that in doing this, whites
are making a mockery of a significant chapter in black history. So is there
merit to this argument? Should white South Africans stay away and not gate
crash a party meant for blacks only? The answer for me is clear: white people
must join black people in the Freedom Day activities.
The motivation behind my thinking is twofold. The first is that
whether one likes it or not, white people are South Africans too. We don't
often recognise this but the consequences of that first democratic election not
only had an impact on black citizens but it affected whites too. You see, for
the first time in many white people’s lives, they had to accept on that day
that the laws of this country no longer serve their interests alone but that
everyone else was now their equal. Take this in for a moment.
The apartheid regime taught whites that they were superior to everyone
else. It was Hendrick Verwoerd himself who said there's no value in teaching a
black child maths and science because he would never have to use it. On the
27th April 1994, whites had to accept that preferential treatment by the state
was now over. Their children would now sit in class with black children. There
would no longer be public amenities reserved for whites only. The president of
their country would be black.
Their world had been changed too. So they need to acknowledge this
change by accepting it. They need to accept that they live in a country that
does not consider them more or less important than anyone else. If whites
accept these changes then they need to join everyone else in acknowledging the
shifts that took place on that day.
The second reason for my sentiments is that white people have to
celebrate the advent of democracy because it's a duty they owe. Simply
put: whites should not be let off the hook. Apartheid was designed to ensure
that whites enjoyed privileges at the exclusion of everyone else. If white
people truly embrace the meaning of Freedom Day they need to also embrace that
mopping up the mess bequeathed by apartheid is their business too. Keeping
whites away from participating in monumental occasions like Freedom Day is akin
to absolving them of their responsibility.
However, this responsibility means more than enjoying a braai or going
to the beach on this public holiday. It means going beyond speaking of
freedom as an abstract idea. Whites need to recognise black struggles in
democratic South Africa as legitimate and to regard these as issues that are
important to them too. The 27th April 1994 was not a destination but it was a
point of departure.
We may now enjoy the same rights and freedoms but the quality of black
lives is still inferior compared to that of whites. Changing this is not the
duty of a black led government alone but whites who benefitted directly from
apartheid or through generational wealth accumulated because of it need to
realise that this is their burden too. There can be no true freedom without
this.
Mondli Zondo (@MoZondo) is a Mandela Washington Fellow and he writes in
his personal capacity.