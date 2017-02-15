Grow up and govern!
2017-02-15 08:55
So there we
were last Thursday, sitting in the gallery of the National Assembly dressed up
for the occasion. Let me just state for the record that my whole outfit
(excluding my old pair of shoes) cost R300, which is a far cry from the R70 000
outfit which one of our ministers reportedly bought at Versace.
Of course
we always knew that the EFF was going to make trouble. They were openly saying
in the days before that they were going to disrupt the speech and would
continue to raise points of order until they were thrown out. Their modus
operandi was clear: create mayhem and then get thrown out with as much violence
as possible to get maximum media attention.
The
government and Parliament reacted. The areas in and surrounding Parliament felt
far more like a military zone in Gaza than a parliament of the people. There
were police and soldiers everywhere. Helicopters hovered overhead and concrete barricades
blocked off the roads close to the parliamentary precinct.
Ironically,
it was clear to all observers that the threat came from inside and not outside,
which made the whole ANC cabinet's response a ‘we-are-still-in-control’ show of force
rather than a necessity based on intelligence as they wanted us to believe.
As the week
went on the government looked less and less in control. The secretary of Parliament
contradicted the presiding officers, who contradicted the presidency, who were contradicted
again by some of the ministers in cabinet. Various measures were reversed as
the members of the press (who were furious about being told that they had to
stay in a media pen and escorted by security everywhere else) robustly
questioned many aspects of the militarisation of the event.
On the
night itself, after the (very short) “time for prayer and
meditation”, the points of order started and went on and on for almost 90
minutes. The EFF and Cope raised their usual points, namely that the president
was illegitimate and had no right to deliver the speech. The poor Agang member
never got to raise his point before he was thrown out – no one knows exactly
why.
The DA
wanted a minute of silence to remember the victims of the Esidimeni in Gauteng.
Disappointingly, the speaker would not agree and said it would be done at a later
stage. Then a shameful interchange happened.
The ANC
clearly felt embarrassed that they did not think of it and brought up all kinds
of excuses. The DA, instead of raising once more reason why it was important and then
gracefully letting it be, could not resist using it as a political football.
They made one point of order after the other and waved little black flags. Then
they stood up in defiance of the speaker and had their own 30 seconds of
silence. The speaker shamefully spoke over it. So the DA got the media
attention and the ANC yet again looked cruel and uncaring.
In the meantime the EFF was still working on being thrown out and shortly afterwards they
were. The TV images showed clearly that an EFF member threw the first punch and
after being removed some members threw bricks at the security staff – one was
hit on
the side of the head.
Despite
having seen the removal of the EFF various times over the last year from the
gallery, it is shocking to see this kind of violence in Parliament and this
time it went beyond what has happened before. It was thuggery of the worst kind
and it was perpetrated by the highest elected officials of the land.
I could not
help but glance over at former President Thabo Mbeki who sat in the front row
amongst the people. He look horrified and I can just imagine how much this must
have pained and shocked him.
A few rows
to his left four guests in EFF uniforms suddenly stood up and rushed out. One
fell behind and another ran back to hurry him on. The reason became obvious a
few seconds later. People started coughing and moving out. Someone had clearly dropped
a pepper spray-like substance in the gallery. Ironically, none of the over the
top security measures prevented the bringing in of the substance and it caused
havoc.
At this
point the gentleman next to me received a phone call. He was a state secretary
from Germany who was in South Africa with a big delegation to consider trade
and investment between the two countries. The call was from his security detail
who insisted that he leave immediately for his own safety. He departed and I
can only assume so did many potential deals which could have made a big
difference in the radical economic transformation that the ANC and, for that
matter, the EFF want.
What
happened on Thursday was a disgrace and all the bigger parties are to blame for
it – every single one. Now of course they are all playing victim, but that is
nonsense. They all have to take responsibility for their role in the chaos that
erupted.
I only feel
sorry for some of the parliamentary security officers. I know a few of them from
the post-1994 days when many started to work in Parliament, usually as
messengers. They came because they wanted to provide for their families and were
starry eyed about the honour of working in Parliament.
Now they
are frequently called upon to remove members of that Parliament and in return
get punched, kicked and hit with bricks by those same “honourable” members. The
ones I know certainly did not sign up for this and it has been reported that
many had to receive medical care as well as counselling after the events of
Thursday.
And so our
members of Parliament have yet again sent a message to the
citizens of this country, that observing
rules and
behaving properly don’t matter and if you can’t get your way, you are free to use foul language and violence.
A brief glance
at Twitter showed the disgust that the majority of South Africans felt about
what happened. And to those looking on from outside of our borders, the
“honourable” members played yet again into the worst possible stereotypes that
exist about African parliaments.
When I
finally got to bed just before midnight last Thursday, I thought back to the
parliament of Madiba and Thabo Mbeki that I was part of. It felt like a
different world. Something needs to change urgently.
Members of
Parliament need to stop behaving like foul mouthed hooligans and gangsters or
else deal with a country that will have no respect for either them or the
institution. They must grow up and do what they were elected to do: serve the
people of this country! And while they are at it – think about those who have
no food to eat while they buy dresses for R70 000!
- Melanie Verwoerd is a former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland.
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.