Where are all our fathers?
2017-02-22 08:36
Video
2017-02-10 10:41
Many of the president's State of the Nation Address recommendations cannot be implemented without causing wide scale economic upheaval says analyst and former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd. Watch.
WATCH
In
2014 the author Sonwabiso Ngcowa and I went around the country to collect stories of young people
who were born in 1994.
Following the publication of the stories in a book we
have often been asked to facilitate sessions with young people during which we
encourage them to tell their life stories. Every time we do, we are blown away
by the trauma so many young people in our country endure – irrespective of
their race, gender, class and sexual orientation.
When
we started with the book we knew that many young people in our country face
severe economic hardship. What we did not anticipate and what truly shocked us
was the role fathers play in some of the worst suffering we have ever
encountered.
Recently we facilitated a session with a group of teenagers. (I won’t give any details of the session or participants in order to protect the identity of the young people whose stories I will refer to.)
With
very few notable exceptions fathers were either completely absent or a very
destructive presence in the lives of the children that we interviewed. Only
five out of all the young people we had spoken to had any semblance of a stable
family life.
In
almost every interview we were met with amazed looks when we asked if there was
or had been domestic violence in the family home. The answer was almost always, “of course!”
We were almost
matter-of-factly told how they and their mothers were beaten and sexually
abused.
“You
know, my mum is deaf in her left ear, because my dad beat her with a hammer on
the head,” one young person told us.
For
the three years we have done this work, the stories have just kept on coming. Young
person after young person has talked about either the absence of, or abuse and
neglect by their fathers.
In
the recent workshop one young man, told the group how his mother left him and
his five-year old sibling with their dad while she had to go away to work. He
was nine years old at the time. His dad then disappeared for two weeks and left
them without food or money.
The
young man resorted to washing dishes for a neighbour who gave him R5 per
day so he could buy something for the two of them to eat. When his dad
eventually arrived back in a drunken state in the middle of the night, he beat
him for not opening the door quickly enough. The beatings continued on a daily
basis, but even though the young man considered committing suicide, he said he
stayed. “I needed to protect my sister," he said.
Another
young woman broke down as she told us how her father would force her and her
siblings to eat rotten food, if they had forgotten to put it in the fridge. He
would also severely beat them for anything that irritated him. “He knew my
mother would protect us, so he always did it when she was not around and
threatened us with more beatings if we told her anything”, she whispered.
Her
mother eventually left her father, but the young woman broke down as she told
us how she has to borrow money from friends for basic toiletries, since their
father is not supporting them at all now. And just in case you were wondering,
her father is very well-off.
As
the young women put it, “He is a senior man in the church – everyone thinks he
is this good man. And of course he says he always needs to look good so he only
wears expensive clothes.”
The
pain and even hatred of many of the young people towards their fathers can
perhaps best be summed up by the response of one young man we interviewed for
the book. When asked if his life would
have been different, had he known his dad, he responded: “Yes, for sure. It
would have been even worse.”
South
Africa has a very high rate of absentee fathers. Research has shown that only
one third of preschool children live with both of their parents. Of the other
67%, 39% of children live with their mothers, only 4% with
their fathers, 8% with other family members, 0.5% are in child-headed households and the remaining
15.5% live in care homes or with non-biological parents.
According
to the South African Institute of Race Relations (Statistics SA, 2011) the
“typical” child in South Africa is raised by a mother and has an absent but
living father. Stats SA also indicated that in 2014, 64% of children born had no
reference to the father on the birth certificate, which would suggest an
absence already prior to birth.
Although
death can play a role the number of absent but living fathers continues to rise
and it creates havoc in children’s lives.
In a
very moving cry to fathers on behalf of what she calls the “fatherless
generation” Farai (not her real name) wrote in 2014 in The Independent: “When you demonstrate a passionate willingness to
engage in our conception, and then simply flee when your sexual acts produce
another being; are you proud of yourself? Do you understand … the emotional void
that your actions cause?"
Of
course it is true that there are many good fathers in this country. But what I
know from listening to so many young people over the last few years and backed
up by the statistical research, the majority are not.
How are
we then surprised by the cycle of violence that continues, or the high rate of
school drop outs, or that young women seek out other older men to “bless” them?
One of
the saddest stories we heard, came from a young man in Port Elizabeth who ended
up living on the streets. He told us how he was so hungry at times that he
would “burp hunger”. After his mum died he was forced as a young boy to live
with his father. “But”, he said, “the only thing my father would share with me was space,
unwillingly. His love lay at a distance. I could never reach it, no matter what
I tried. I wanted to chase it … but I realised that it will never come, like
the lie I was told at crèche that the moon would gently fall to the earth and
that I would be able to touch it.”
There is
no doubt that apartheid played a huge role in the destruction of the core
family in our society, but fathers need to stop making excuses and step up to
their responsibilities.
If your
actions result in the birth of a child, you have a life-long responsibility to
that child. Children do not have to love their parents, but parents (and that
includes fathers) have a duty to love and take care of their children.
- Melanie Verwoerd is a former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland.
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.