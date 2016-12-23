2016's political scapegoats
2016-12-23 07:01
Whenever their scandals or shortcomings are
exposed dodgy individuals always look for scapegoats. In a significant way,
scapegoats have become actors in South African politics.
It is difficult to say which political
scapegoating act comes top in 2016. The order of importance doesn’t really matter.
The thread is best demonstrated by randomly listing them.
President Jacob Zuma, in trouble for being
a chief facilitator of Gupta business ventures with state entities, blamed unnamed
countries for wanting to unseat him. He didn’t remember the names.
It was not the first time Zuma’s memory
failed him at a crucial moment. He could not remember Vytjie Mentor, the former
ANC MP he fondly referred to as “ntombazana” after she allegedly rejected a
Gupta offer for a Cabinet job to run state-owned enterprises in exchange for
shrinking South African Airways market share on the India route. It was
essentially in exchange for acting against the national interest. A
suspiciously fading memory was for Zuma a convenient scapegoat.
Mzwanele Manyi, who miraculously discovered
the urge to fight colonialism more than two decades into democracy, blamed
those who are against economic transformation for Zuma’s troubles. Remgro
chairman Johann Rupert is often cited each time pressure mounts on Zuma and his
allies.
It appears Rupert is suspected of competing
with the Guptas for the capturing of the state even though he has repeatedly
stated that he doesn’t do business with the state. He is the target of Gupta
allies like Manyi because they strongly believe he influenced the decision to
have the appointment of Des van Rooyen, the man who was deployed to “demystify”
Treasury, as finance minister reversed.
Manyi has a solid reputation as
defender-in-chief of the Guptas and Zuma. Zuma, according to Manyi, is the
leader who has done extremely well to empower black people economically. But,
as it has become apparent, the major beneficiaries of Zuma’s elite empowerment
scheme are the Guptas.
Zuma, the Guptas and Minister Mosebenzi
Zwane have blamed South African commercial banks for the closure of bank
accounts associated with the Guptas. The fact that the banks were complying
with anti-money laundering laws appears irrelevant. Zuma told parliament that
the simultaneous act of the banks in complying with the law was “suspicious”.
The president of the Republic doesn’t
believe that the private sector should cooperate to prevent serious crimes like
money laundering. What would be good for the people of South Africa is bad for
the business associates of his son. What a conflict!
Of course, Zuma knows of people who are
stealing and he also blames them for the noose that’s tightening around him.
The list does not include him, we assume. He won’t say who they are, but one
day he will reveal all. For now, we the citizens, can reasonably assume that
the stealing is continuing with the president’s knowledge because it’s not
convenient for him to expose the thieving scapegoats. This a strange way of
scapegoating. Fellow scapegoaters must be envious of Zuma’s innovation.
Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane blamed Public
Protector Madonsela for the resignation of the company’s chief executive Brian
Molefe. In a prescient remark during the press conference that became famous
for the yet-to-be-found Saxonwold Shebeen, Ngubane implied Molefe would resign
following the release of the state of capture report that found that under him
Eskom bought a coal company for the Guptas.
Scapegoats are not limited to human beings.
Cellphone records showed Molefe was on a Gupta telephone line on a consistent
basis. In attempting to defend himself, Molefe blamed the capturing of his
cellphone records, suggesting they were not an entirely accurate description of
his movements to and from the Gupta Saxonwold compound.
Scapegoating can take a new turn when you blame
an aspect of yourself except yourself. Take State Security Minister David
Mahlabo for example. He blamed his own status as a celebrity and high-profile
person for pictures that depict him happy – loose shoe strings, straying arm onto
a woman’s thigh and all – in the company of family of a self-proclaimed rhino
poacher.
National Prosecuting head Shaun Abrahams
blamed Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza for the botched prosecution of Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan. “Gone are the days of undermining the NPA,” boasted
Abrahams as he flexed him muscles to take Gordhan, a respected minister, to
court. But it quickly became clear that the undermining of the NPA was in full
swing with Abrahams himself as a protagonist that would strip the institution
of whatever shred of respect it might have had.
But Ntlemeza had a different scapegoat in
mind for the aborted prosecution of Gordhan: civil society groups that made noise
in support of Gordhan influenced Abrahams. These groups, according to Ntlemeza,
forced Abrahams to reverse the planned prosecution of Gordhan. The exchange
between Abrahams and Ntlemeza was a fascinating case of scapegoating and
counter-scapegoating. It can cause armpits to rain sweat this scapegoating
business.
That a lack of a scapegoat can causes
frustration is best demonstrated by the tension within the ANC after the August
3 municipal elections when the governing party lost control of key metropolitan
councils. Who was to blame? The voters who protested against the leadership rot
by staying away and voting for the opposition? The Gauteng ANC leadership that
distastes Zuma’s leadership?
A scenario of scapegoating probably
featured top of the agenda. In the end, the party’s national executive
committee took “collective responsibility” for the losses, but did nothing to
demonstrate that they took responsibility. It was word-of-mouth responsibility.
The problem was no that they didn’t know that Zuma was one of the main causes.
The problem was lack of a probable scapegoat.
Added to the August 3 electoral decline was
state of capture report, which got Minister Derek Hanekom and some cabinet
ministers motivating for the recall of Zuma. Zuma, they argued, was the main
cause of the party’s declining electoral fortunes and loss of its moral legitimacy.
Some optimists thought this was the moment when our politics was closer to the
truth, nailing the real culprit instead of a scapegoat.
In response Zuma’s supporters called on
those who have lost confidence in Zuma to step down because they were the real
problem. The blame game is not over yet.
The search for nonexistent scapegoats will
continue in 2017. No stone will be left unturned. The stakes will be higher. For some, the
choice is ominously straightforward: either go to jail or get elected as
leaders of the ANC. Whatever the
outcome, one thing is certain: politics without scapegoats would be too honest
to be a believable game.
* Mkhabela is station manager at Power FM and writes a weekly column for News24.
