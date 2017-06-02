How Zuma broke every word of his oath of office

It’s no longer a matter of speculation that Jacob Zuma has sold the Republic of South Africa. What we don’t know in full yet is the price tag. But after all the leaked Gupta emails have been carefully analysed we will have a picture of how much Zuma thinks our country is worth.

We will know how much he thinks he is worth himself because he wouldn’t sell a country of which he is president without indicating how much his own soul – if he had one – was worth.

We will eventually know what is the price tag for South Africa’s state power and machinery according to Zuma. The sale was extensive. He sold the foreigners from India access and control of the most sensitive parts of the state: Cabinet, military facilities, state-owned enterprises, immigration and state intelligence.

Had he had the power he would have given them the commercial banks and other private sector companies. After elbowing Glencore out of Eskom coal contracts, their next big private sector target were the commercial banks.

Those who want commercial banks nationalised must imagine what would have happened had they been under the control of the state. Imagine Mosebenzi Zwane or Lynne Brown as the minister of banks! The Guptas would have staffed the banks with their lackeys, installed acting CEOs across and engaged in a looting frenzy while Zuma giggled.

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan blocked the Guptas from implementing their strategy to weaken banking regulations and take control of the banks. Zuma, the Guptas and their associates will never forgive him for that. His dismissal from Cabinet was probably celebrated at the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai.

In the process of selling the country Zuma shred into smithereens the Constitution and his oath of office.

Here is how he broke every word of his oath of office:

In the presence of everyone assembled here, and in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of South Africa,

Verdict: In fact, Zuma’s concept of high calling was to sell the state to foreigners. He had no realisation of what it actually meant to take over the highest office in the land.

I, Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa, and will obey, observe, uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other law of the Republic;

Verdict: In addition to the Constitutional Court’s findings that he failed to uphold the Constitution, Zuma continued with his constitutional violation. Zuma is totally unfaithful to the country. He wants a second residency in Dubai. He doesn’t obey, uphold or maintain the Constitution. He is faithful only to the Guptas. He obeys, observes and maintains their instructions.

and I solemnly and sincerely promise that I will always: promote all that will advance the Republic, and oppose all that may harm it;

Verdict: His continued stay in power is very dangerous to the interests of the Republic as it serves to advance only that which is harmful to the country. He is insincere. He habitually lies to Parliament.

protect and promote the rights of all South Africans;

Verdict: He protects and promotes the rights of Guptas at the expense of South Africans. He has effected a caste system in South Africa, giving the Guptas preferential treatment in everything that is within his control.

discharge my duties with all my strength and talents to the best of my knowledge and ability and true to the dictates of my conscience;

Verdict: There is no evidence to suggest that he has any conscience to speak of. Nor does he have the talent, knowledge or ability to run a country. His actions are dictated by the interests of the Guptas. He has shown tremendous strength. But that is only for his political survival to continue in his service of the Guptas and his family.

do justice to all;

Verdict: His actions are totally unjust. He punishes patriotic South Africans like Mcebisi Jonas and Pravin Gordhan and rewards traitors like Mosebenzi Zwane and Des van Rooyen.

devote myself to the well-being of the Republic and all of its people;

Verdict: He has devoted himself to being an example of the head of a rotten fish. Needless to say, he is dedicated to the wellbeing of his family and the Guptas. Since he took over, unemployment has risen, economic growth has stalled, income per capita has declined, inequality has worsened and the state institutions that are supposed to be the instruments to serve all South Africans have been weakened and captured.

Most alarmingly, the murder of women is at an all-time high. But his wellbeing and that of the Guptas is guaranteed. From Nkandla to the proceeds of state capture, life has never been so good for Zuma and his friends.

- Mpumelelo Mkhabela is a fellow at the Centre for the Study of Governance Innovation (GovInn) at the University of Pretoria.



