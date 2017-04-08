 

3 arrested for illegal hunting in Eastern Cape

2017-04-08 18:49

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Port Alfred - Three men were arrested for illegal hunting and being in possession of endangered wild animals after their car was pulled over in Port Alfred, Eastern Cape on Saturday, police said.

Captain Mali Govender said the Port Alfred K9 unit pulled over a Toyota Corolla for speeding on the R72 between Kenton and Port Alfred. 

The driver told police he was late for work. 

Govender said when they searched the vehicle, they found carcasses of two bushbuck, one grey duiker and one porcupine. A live dog was also found.

Large battery

"He heard strange sounds coming from a backpack in the boot. On searching the bag he found a dead springhare and a live grey duiker," Govender said. 

Police also found two knives covered with blood, a spotlight with a large battery and two ropes behind the driver's seat. 

The trio, aged 26, 30, and 57, face eight additional counts.

The total value of the animals is estimated at just over R18 000.

The driver was also issued with two warnings by an inspector from the local SPCA for transporting a live dog in the boot and for allowing the duiker to suffer. 

