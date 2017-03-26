 

Dogs saved from South Korea butchers arrive in NY

2017-03-26 22:10
A mom and her puppy are rescued from a negligent owner in Wentworth. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

A mom and her puppy are rescued from a negligent owner in Wentworth. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

New York - A dog meat farm in South Korea is missing 46 dogs that arrived Sunday at New York's Kennedy Airport after being rescued.

The animals are headed for shelters in New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Humane Society International is responsible for saving the dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered. Humane Society officials say they awaited death in dirty, dark cages, and were fed barely enough to survive. The farm was in Goyang, South Korea.

In the United States, the dogs will be available for adoption. But first, the Animal Habitat Shelter of New York plans to make sure each one is ready for a new life in someone's home.

The Humane Society has helped save more than 800 South Korean dogs on farms since 2015.

