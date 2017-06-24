 

Berlin going nuts over arrival of 2 giant pandas

2017-06-24 19:57
A container carrying the giant panda Jiao Qing is unloaded from a cargo plane in Germany. (Markus Screiber, AP)

A container carrying the giant panda Jiao Qing is unloaded from a cargo plane in Germany. (Markus Screiber, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Berliin - Two giant pandas from China have landed safely in Berlin where they are being welcomed by the German capital's mayor and the Chinese ambassador.

Men Meng and Jiao Qing were treated like royalty on their 12-hour-flight from Chengdu in southwestern China - their entourage included a Berlin veterinarian, two Chinese zookeepers and travelling media.

"They slept a bit, munched on their bamboo and nibbled on some cookies," veterinarian Andreas Ochs told reporters at Berlin's Schoenefeld airport shortly after the arrival on Saturday.

The German capital is going nuts over the cute bears, which will first be presented to the public at the zoo on July 6.

Berlin's last panda, Bao Bao, was sent in 1980 as a gift from then-Chinese leader Hua Guofeng to West Germany's chancellor, Helmut Schmidt. Bao Bao died in 2012.

Read more on:    germany  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Total solar eclipse casts spotlight on rural Oregon

2017-06-24 17:53

Inside News24

 
/Africa
Focus on Africa: Bomb attack, famine and refugees
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Maitland 18:04 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday June 23 results 2017-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 