Cheetah numbers decline as African habitat shrinks

Johannesburg — Amid population declines for many wildlife species
in Africa, conservationists are sounding alarm bells for the cheetah, the
fastest animal on land.
An
estimated 7 100 cheetahs remain in the wild across Africa and in a small area
of Iran, and human encroachment has pushed the wide-ranging predator out of 91%
of its historic habitat, according to a study published on Monday.
Consequently,
the cheetah should be defined as "endangered" instead of the less
serious "vulnerable" on an official watch list of threatened species
worldwide, the study said.
"This
period is really crunch time for species like cheetah
that need these big areas," said Sarah Durant, a cheetah specialist at the
Zoological Society of London and the lead author of the report published in the
journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
About 77%
of cheetah habitats fall outside wildlife reserves and other protected areas,
the study said, requiring outreach to governments and villages to promote
tolerance for a carnivore that sometimes hunts livestock.
Besides
habitat loss, cheetahs face attacks from villagers, loss of antelope and other
prey that are killed by people for their meat, an illegal trade in cheetah
cubs, the trafficking of cheetah skins and the threat of getting hit by
speeding vehicles.
A
cheetah has been recorded running at a speed of 29 meters per second. The
species may move more slowly while hunting and it can only maintain top speeds
for a few hundred meters.
More
than half of the world's cheetahs live in southern Africa, including in Namibia
and Botswana, which have relatively sparse human populations. Cheetahs have
been virtually wiped out in Asia, save for fewer than 50 in Iran, according to
the study, whose contributors included the Panthera group and the Wildlife
Conservation Society.
Durant
said there was uncertainty over the 7 100 number, which was based on data from
experts in areas where cheetahs live and estimates for other areas. Cheetahs
are difficult to find because they move over vast regions, she said.
Durant
also led a previous assessment of nearly 6 700 cheetahs published last year by
the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which keeps a watch list of
threatened species. Since then, experts have provided new information and
refined counting methods, contrasting with rough estimates in the 10 000-range
in recent decades.
Decline in Zim
The
cheetah population in Zimbabwe declined from an estimated 1 500 in 1999 to
between 150 and 170, according to a survey conducted between 2013 and 2015 by a
group called Cheetah Conservation Project Zimbabwe. The group solicited cheetah
photographs and reports of sightings from tourists, safari guides and others
and interviewed more than 1 000 people, including village heads and cattle
managers.
Cheetah
experts note that Angola is developing a plan to protect cheetahs and African
wild dogs. That could yield better data on cheetah numbers in a country where
information has been thin, said Rosemary Groom, a conservationist who
participated in an October workshop on the subject in Angola's Quicama National
Park.
Despite
habitat loss across the continent, the Mara area in south-west Kenya and in the adjacent Serengeti National Park in
Tanzania still offers a refuge, said Femke Broekhuis, head of the Mara Cheetah
Project. Recent data from a GPS collar on one Mara cheetah showed that it
travelled 19 kilometres overnight, she said.
Cheetahs
often roam alone, though on Monday morning Broekhuis saw a rare sight: five
male cheetahs, together.