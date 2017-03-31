 

China plans panda preserve 3 times size of Yellowstone

2017-03-31 21:22
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Beijing - China is planning to create a preserve for the giant panda that will be three times the size of Yellowstone National Park in the western US.

The panda preserve will link parts of three western provinces to provide an unbroken range for the endangered animals in which they can meet and mate in the interests of enriching their gene pool, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xinhua said about 170 000 people will have to be moved elsewhere to make way for the 27134km2 preserve.

Giant pandas are China's unofficial national mascot and live mainly in the mountains of Sichuan, with some in neighbouring Gansu and Shaanxi provinces. An estimated 1 864 live in the wild, where they are threatened chiefly with habitat loss and another 200 in captivity.

Residents of the future park area will be offered homes and jobs...some as guides. Although they had lived in the area for generations, they were disrupting the lives of the pandas with their bamboo harvesting and livestock grazing, Xinhua said.

Preservation of the species was further hindered by provincial borders between Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi that enforced different standards on protected land.

The new preserve will merge 67 smaller reserves for pandas and protect another 8 000 endangered animals and plants.


Read more on:    china  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kruger park employee killed in elephant attack

2017-03-31 19:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Opposition leader Bantu Holomisa on the future of Parliament

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 31 results 2017-03-31 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 