 

Feds weigh petition asking for whale protection zone

2017-01-14 16:29
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seattle - The federal government is considering a petition that calls for a whale protection zone on the west side of Washington's San Juan Island.

Three groups have asked NOAA Fisheries to establish an area that would restrict most motorised vessels to protect endangered southern resident killer whales from noise and other disturbances.

Puget Sound orcas face multiple threats - including pollution, lack of prey and impacts from vessels - but the zone is a common-sense approach that can be implemented immediately, Orca Relief Citizens' Alliance, Centre for Biological Diversity and Project Seawolf said in their petition filed in November. These whales depend on natural sounds for foraging, communicating and navigating and a zone would provide the animals with more quiet and less disturbance, they said.

NOAA Fisheries said studies indicate that the whales forage less in the presence of boat traffic and boat noise may disrupt the echo-location clicks the whales use to find food.

The orcas that spend time in the inlands waters of Washington state aren't recovering, years after being listed as endangered in 2005, the groups said. With the loss of seven animals in 2016, the population is down to 78.

Killer whales

"We're looking at every option and every opportunity to address the threats to these whales," said Barry Thom, administrator of NOAA Fisheries West Coast Region.

"We're all very concerned about the losses of the last year and we're determined to work with our partners to pursue the action plan and turn that around."

NOAA Fisheries considered a similar no-go zone in 2011 but declined to move forward, citing strong opposition at the time.

"The petition presents an opportunity to revisit that idea and get input from the public on this type of protection for the whale," Lynne Barre, NOAA Fisheries recovery co-ordinator for the southern resident killer whales, said in a statement.

In 2011, the agency adopted rules requiring boats to stay more than 180m from the whales and out of their path.

But the petitioners say those protections and voluntary measures haven't been sufficient to protect the whales.


Read more on:    us  |  marine life

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Storm damage hits northern Europe

2017-01-13 21:21

Inside News24

 
/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 13 results 2017-01-13 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 