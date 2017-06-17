 

France pledges $30m for foreign climate experts

2017-06-17 21:27
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - France on Saturday made good on its promise to invite foreign climate change experts to the country, pledging €30m to fund the work of up to 50 researchers.

The move comes two weeks after President Emmanuel Macron criticised his US counterpart Donald Trump for pulling out of the UN's Paris climate agreement - calling on US climate scientists and entrepreneurs to "come and work in France on concrete solutions for the climate".

Newly-elected Macron further needled Trump when he adapted the latter's nationalist slogan used by Trump on his election campaign trail by urging defenders of the climate to "make our planet great again".

Fight against climate change

The French environment ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Minister of Higher Education Frederique Vidal and investment commissioner Louis Schweitzer "have decided to set up a priority research programme for the fight against climate change".

The government will fund the initiative with €30m of public money to match what it hopes will be another  €30m from universities and other organisations, making the total funding up to €60m.

This would fund 50 researchers over five years, said the statement.

Macron, a 39-year-old centrist former banker who took office last month after a meteoric rise, has been the most vocal of European leaders in criticising Trump's decision and in vowing to defend the Paris agreement.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  emmanual macron  |  us  |  france  |  climate change

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Noiseless river 'bubble' taxi sails through Paris test

2017-06-17 07:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 