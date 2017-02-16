Kruger Park sniffer dog seriously injured by kudu bull

What To Read Next

The sniffer dog Akita is stabilised after she was injured by a kudu bull. (SANParks Honorary Rangers)

George - A Kruger National Park sniffer dog is recovering well after coming off second best in an altercation with a kudu bull while she was on patrol.

The incident happened at the Letaba River in Limpopo on February 10, at about 07:00.

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said the dog, Akita, and her handler were patrolling next to the Letaba River where there are currently dense patches of cocklebur invader plants.



"Akita was a bit ahead of the rangers," Phaahla told Netwerk24.

"There was a group of four kudu bulls in one of the areas. One of them went for her with its horns and the rangers just heard her yelp. The kudus ran away. It all happened very quickly."



According to him, the horn slashed Akita's side.

"There initially were fears that her lung might have been pierced," he said.

A vet was summoned and she was stabilised before being flown by a SANParks helicopter to a veterinary hospital for treatment.



Phaahla said Akita, was still on antibiotics, but doing well.

She has to go to the hospital for a check-up in a week's time.

