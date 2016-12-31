 

Lion, born in SA in 1991, euthanased in US zoo

2016-12-31 16:57
(iStock)

(iStock)

Philadelphia - An African lion believed to be the oldest held in an American zoo has been euthanased. 

The Philadelphia Zoo says its 25-year-old big cat named Zenda recently experienced a severe decline in mobility and behaviour. She was euthanased on Thursday.

Zoo officials say Zenda was a popular and much-loved animal. In announcing her death on Friday, the zoo noted that lions in zoos typically live about 17 years.

Zenda was born at the Johannesburg Zoo in South Africa in 1991. She arrived in Philadelphia two years later, along with three other lions.

The pride relocated temporarily to the Columbus Zoo in 2004, returning to Philadelphia for the opening of the Big Cat Falls exhibit in 2006.

The Philadelphia Zoo has six other African lions.

Read more on:    us  |  animals

China's big New Year's resolution: Ivory trade banned from 2017

'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

