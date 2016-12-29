Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Western monuments

Salt Lake City — President Barack Obama expanded his environmental
legacy in the final days of his presidency with national monuments designations
on lands in Utah and Nevada that have become flashpoints over use of public land in the US West.
The
Bears Ears National Monument in Utah will cover 550 000 ha in the Four
Corners region, the White House announced on Wednesday. In a victory for Native
American tribes and conservationists, the designation protects land that is
considered sacred and is home to an estimated 100 000 archaeological sites,
including ancient cliff dwellings.
It's a
blow for state Republican leaders and many rural residents who say it will add
another layer of unnecessary federal control and close the area to new energy
development, a common refrain in the battle over use of the American West's vast open spaces. Utah's attorney
general vowed to sue.
In Nevada,
a 120 000 ha Gold Butte National Monument outside Las Vegas would protect
a scenic and ecologically fragile area near where rancher Cliven Bundy led an
armed standoff with government agents in 2014. It includes rock art, artefacts, rare fossils and recently discovered
dinosaur tracks.
The
White House and conservationists said both sites were at risk of looting and
vandalism.
"Today's
actions will help protect this cultural legacy and will ensure that future
generations are able to enjoy and appreciate these scenic and historic
landscapes," Obama said in a statement.
Mining blocked
Obama's
creation and expansion of monuments over the course of his eight years in
office cover more acreage than any other
president.
His
administration has rushed to safeguard vulnerable areas ahead of
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. It has blocked new mining claims
outside Yellowstone National Park and new oil drilling in the Arctic Ocean.
But
Trump's upcoming presidency has tempered the excitement of tribal leaders and
conservationists, with some worrying he could try to reverse or reduce some of
Obama's expansive land protections.
Utah's
Republican senators vowed to work toward just that.
"This
arrogant act by a lame duck president will not stand," US Senator Mike Lee
tweeted about Bears Ears, which is named for a set of rock formations.
Senator
Orrin Hatch said Obama showed "an astonishing and egregious abuse of
executive power" and that "far-left special interest groups matter
more to him than the people who have lived on and cared for Utah's lands for
generations."
Christy
Goldfuss, managing director of the White House Council on Environmental
Quality, said the Antiquities Act that allows a president to create monuments
does not give a president authority to undo a designation, a rule the courts
have upheld. She acknowledged that Congress could take action, though.
Recreation not affected
Opponents agreed the area is a natural treasure worth preserving
but worried the designation would restrict oil and gas development as well as
residents' ability to camp, bike, hike and gather wood.
New
mining or energy development will be banned, but existing operations won't be
affected, federal officials said. Wood and plant gathering is still allowed as
well as hunting, fishing and other recreation, they said.
Members
of Utah's all-GOP congressional delegation had backed a plan to protect about 560 000
ha at Bears Ears while opening up other
areas of the state for development.
The
boundaries of the monument are roughly based on that plan — significantly smaller
than what a coalition of tribes had sought.
But Navajo Nation President Russell
Begaye called it an exciting day for his tribe and people of all cultures.
"We
have always looked to Bears Ears as a place of refuge," Begaye said.
"The rocks, the winds, the land — they are living, breathing things that
deserve timely and lasting protection."
The
Navajo Nation is one of five tribes that will get an elected official on a
first-of-its-kind tribal commission for the Bears Ears monument. It will
provide federal land managers with expertise about the area, officials said.
Rock formations in Gold Butte, located about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas. (Jeff Scheid,Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Stunning vistas
Tucked
between existing national parks and the Navajo reservation, the monument
features stunning vistas at every turn, with a mix of cliffs, plateaus,
towering rock formations, rivers and canyons across wide expanses covered by
sagebrush and juniper trees.
At the
Gold Butte site, Native American rock art and artefacts
are scattered amid rugged mountains, sandstone formations and Joshua tree
forests. Pioneers used the area for cattle ranching and mining, while campers
and ATV riders enjoy it today. It's named for an early 1900s mining town.
Retiring
Democratic Senator Harry Reid pushed for protection of the remote area
northeast of Lake Mead, but GOP members of Nevada's congressional delegation have
been vocal opponents.
The
"designation is a wonderful capstone to a career of fighting to protect
Nevada's pristine landscapes," Reid said in a statement.
Nevada
Senator Dean Heller and Governor Brian Sandoval, both Republicans, said
Congress should make land designations.
But the
governor said he "recognised the
inevitability" of the move and met with landowners and White House
officials to ensure it aligned with state water law and the land would be open
to recreation.