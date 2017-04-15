 

Oldest US polar bear dies at San Francisco Zoo

2017-04-15 22:31
San Francisco - The oldest polar bear in the United States, Uulu, has died at the San Francisco Zoo, aged 36.

The 247kg female's health had declined rapidly because of congestive heart failure and old age.

The zoo rescued Uulu when she was 3.

The San Francisco Chronicle says she'd been scheduled for euthanasia for repeatedly rummaging through a town dump in Manitoba, Canada.

The zoo says Uulu had a curious nature and loved to dig in the dirt, which turned her white fur brown.

In February, she frolicked in 10 tons of snow and ice brought in to celebrate International Polar Bear Day.

Uulu had lived alone since, Pike, another female, died two years ago at the age of 32.

