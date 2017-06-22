 

Oregon: Roadkill can be harvested for food

2017-06-22 19:09
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Salem - A bill recently signed into law in Oregon allows drivers who crash into deer and elk on the road to harvest the animals' meat for food.

It's not as rare as you might think.

About 20 other states also let people take meat from animals killed by vehicles. And advocates say roadkill can be high-quality, grass-fed grub.

Washington state began allowing the salvaging of deer and elk carcasses a year ago.

In Pennsylvania, people can take deer or turkeys that are killed on the road if they report the incidents to the state Game Commission within 24 hours.

In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown signed the roadkill measure with little fanfare last week after lawmakers passed it without a single "nay" vote.

Read more on:    us  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Second quake in eight days hits Guatemala

2017-06-22 16:19

Inside News24

 
/News
'If we had elections now, you'd lose those metros' - bullish Zuma to DA
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Delft 18:41 PM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 