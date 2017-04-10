 

German dad, daughter doused with detritus

2017-04-10 20:36
A convertible car that was hit by a flush of liquid manure in Altomuenster near Munich, southern Germany. (Police Dachau via AP)

A convertible car that was hit by a flush of liquid manure in Altomuenster near Munich, southern Germany. (Police Dachau via AP)

Berlin - One can only imagine the expletives uttered by a Bavarian driver and his teenage daughter after a farmer accidentally filled their convertible with a trailer full of manure.

German police say the incident happened on Saturday near the town of Altomuenster, about 30 km northeast of Munich.

The 52-year-old father and his 14-year-old daughter were parked by the roadside when a tractor pulling a trailer of liquid manure swung in their direction.

The manoeuvre sent the entire load pouring into their Renault convertible, covering the occupants from head to toe with slurry.

In a statement on Monday, police said the car is likely a write-off.

On the upside, they noted: "nobody was injured."

