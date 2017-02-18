 

SpaceX poised to leave for ISS to deliver cargo

2017-02-18 15:43
The Space X Falcon 9 rocket is on the launch pad at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in the American state of Florida. (Nasa via AP)

The Space X Falcon 9 rocket is on the launch pad at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in the American state of Florida. (Nasa via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Miami - An unmanned SpaceX spaceship carrying food and equipment to the astronauts living at the International Space Station is poised to blast off from a historic Nasa launch pad on Saturday.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch of the Dragon cargo ship will be launched from Cape Canaveral's launchpad 39A, which was built and used for the US space agency's pioneering missions to the moon in the 1960s and 1970s.

It was also the blastoff point for sending American space shuttles into orbit, until the shuttle program came to an end in 2011.

SpaceX, headed by billionaire internet entrepreneur Elon Musk, negotiated a lease with Nasa for the launchpad in 2013, beating out its competitor Blue Origin, which is headed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

By the time the launch pad is completely outfitted for sending astronauts to space in 2018, the company will have spent over $100m to adapt it for modern day spaceflights, said SpaceX chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell.

"I wouldn't say we saved a bunch of money here," she told reporters, but added that the launchpad's singular place in American space lore made the price tag worthwhile.

"My heart is pounding to come out here," she told an outdoor media conference near the launchpad on Friday, recalling how she watched the Apollo 11 mission's July 1969 lunar landing on television with her father as a child.

SpaceX has endured two costly disasters in the past two years - a launchpad blast that destroyed a rocket and its satellite payload in September and a June 2015 explosion after liftoff that obliterated a Dragon cargo ship packed with goods bound for the space station.

The Hawthorne, California-based company has already made one successful return to flight in January of this year, from Vandenberg Air Force base in California.

SpaceX on Friday discovered what Shotwell described as a "very small" helium leak in the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket.

After engineers spent the day narrowing down the cause of the issue, Musk said on Twitter that the countdown to launch would proceed.

"Looks like we are go for launch," he wrote late on Friday, adding that the launch could be aborted within a minute of liftoff if signs indicated a problem with the helium in the upper stage of the rocket.

Saturday's launch is meant to carry more than 2 267kg of gear into orbit.

If delayed, another opportunity opens up on Sunday morning.


Read more on:    spacex  |  us  |  space

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Our nation’s beautiful heart is the pulse of this man’s paintbrush

12 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 13:59 PM
Road name: Main Road

Camps Bay 13:54 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 