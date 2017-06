Washington - President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the United States will withdraw from the 2015 Paris accord and try to negotiate a new global deal on climate change.

"As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country," Trump said.

Trump complained that the deal, which was signed under his predecessor, Barack Obama, gives other countries an unfair advantage over US industry and destroys American jobs.

"So we're getting out but we'll start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that's fair. And if we can, that's great. And if we can't, that's fine," he said.