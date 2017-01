What To Read Next

Here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Friday January 6 draw.

Powerball: 11, 14, 30, 40, 42 Powerball: 09



Powerball Plus: 01, 04, 13, 36, 44 Powerball: 05