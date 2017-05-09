-
Homo naledi was very different from archaic humans that lived around the same time. Left: Kabwe skull from Zambia, an archaic human. Right: ''Neo'' skull of Homo naledi. Photo credit: Wits University/ John Hawks
-
Homo naledi may have lived at the same time as the first modern humans. Left: ''Neo'' skull of Homo naledi. Right: Omo 2 skull, one of the earliest modern humans. Photo credit: Wits University/John Hawks
-
''Lucy''
and ''Neo''. Left: ''Lucy'' skeleton of Australopithecus
afarensis, 3.2 million years old. Right: ''Neo'' skeleton of Homo naledi, roughly 250,000 years old. (Wits University/John Hawks)
-
A view of the Rising Star property in 2017, with Base Camp in the distance. Photo: Wits University/Marina Elliott
-
A storm moves over the camp during 2013 Expedition. Photo Wits University/Ashley Kruger
-
Standing left to right: 2017 Explorers, Mathabela Tsikoane, Maropeng Ramalepa, Dirk van Rooyen, Steven Tucker(seated), and Rick Hunter(seated) inside the Rising Star cave system. Photo: Wits University/Marina Elliott
-
Geologist Dr Christa Placzek preparing U-Th samples for dating at the analytical facilities at James Cook University, Australia. Picture: Wits University
-
Left to right: Marina Elliott, Maropeng Ramalepa and Mpume Hlophe. Picture: Wits University/Wayne Crichton
-
Laser facilities at James Cook University used to date the flowstones from the Dinaledi Chamber. Picture: Wits University
-
Dr Hannah Hilbert-Wolf (left) and Dr Eric Roberts (right) evaluating data being recorded by the Gamma Ray Spectrometer in the Rising Star Cave, which was later used to refine dating models. Picture: Wits University
-
Dr Eric Roberts evaluating data being recorded by the Gamma Ray Spectrometer in the Rising Star Cave, which was later used to refine dating models. Picture: Wits University
-
Geologist Dr Hannah Hilbert-Wolf studying difficult to reach flowstones in a small side passage in the Dinaledi Chamber. Picture: Wits University
-
Professor Lee Berger, leader of the Rising Star expedition, Research Professor in Human Evolution and the Public Understanding of Science Evolutionary Studies Institute at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Wits University
-
Biological Anthropologist, Dr Marina Elliott, is a Wits researcher in the field of anatomy and taxonomy of Homo naledi hominins, fossil deposition, taphonomy, and site formation processes of Rising Star cave system. Picture: Wits University
-
Schematic of the newly-discovered Lesedi chamber within the Rising Star cave system. Picture: Marina Elliott/Wits University
-
Schematic of the Rising Star cave system.
Picture: Marina Elliott/Wits University
-
Professor Lee Berger, leader of the Rising Star expedition. Picture: Wits University/John Hawks
