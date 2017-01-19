Trash busters use money to study

Azola Fatman, Lwazi Mbizo, Siyabonga Yeye and Qhama Mroleli are members of six youth who have a business of washing dust bins, in Khayelitsha, on Monday. PHOTO: Mbongiseni Maseko

Cape Town - "One man’s trash is another man’s treasure", so goes the wise saying.

And for six youths from Khayelitsha, the saying does not ring hollow.

They are coining it by cashing in on local trash; they clean the bins that contain the trash after the garbage truck has long gone.

Azola Fatman, 21, founded Bin2Bin Holdings in October 2016.

He recruited friends Qhama Mroleli, 23, Ayanda Yeye, 21, Aseza Kuseya, 22, Siyabonga Yeye, 20, and Lwazi Mbizo, 20, into the enterprise.

To date, they have a contract to clean about 50 bins every Monday morning in J Section in Khayelitsha, at R50 a month.

Fatman said they decided to start the business to ensure that they stayed away from being social outcasts.

Furthermore, the money they raise helps fund their studies.

“The rate of unemployment is too high here so we had to come up with a plan. We also did not want to get involved in ill-disciplined behaviour that some youth end-up in. We were motivated to start a business, but we did not have any business idea.

Cleaning the bins then came into our minds and we jumped on it. We went door to door a day after we agreed on the idea, pitching the idea to homeowners, who loved it. We are eco-friendly and we are promoting hygiene,” he said.

Mroleli said their business venture, like any other business, is also facing challenges.

“Sometimes the garbage truck is late for the bins, thus delaying our cleaning times.

Our customers complain when we return their bins late.

We have also identified other challenges, but we are working on them.

We have plans of expanding our business across the country. We want to be change makers not just people who talk without implementing ideas,” Mroleli said.

They said they are studying at different institutions, with Fatman studying Diesel Mechanics at False Bay College; Kuseya is doing Electrical Engineering at False Bay College; Mroleli is doing Photography at Cape College; Siyabonga is studying towards a degree in Human Settlements at the University of Fort Hare; while Mbizo is studying Public Relations as Kingsway College and Ayanda is working for the Department of Health.

Fatman said the money they are making each month goes a long way in helping them with their studies.

“It helps us a lot because we manage to get transport fare and also help with grocery at home.

“It is really good for us,” he added.

Mroleli also said their vision is to venture into recycling in future.



