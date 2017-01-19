 

Trash busters use money to study

2017-01-19 06:02

Mbongiseni Maseko, City Vision

Azola Fatman, Lwazi Mbizo, Siyabonga Yeye and Qhama Mroleli are members of six youth who have a business of washing dust bins, in Khayelitsha, on Monday. PHOTO: Mbongiseni Maseko

Azola Fatman, Lwazi Mbizo, Siyabonga Yeye and Qhama Mroleli are members of six youth who have a business of washing dust bins, in Khayelitsha, on Monday. PHOTO: Mbongiseni Maseko

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - "One man’s trash is another man’s treasure", so goes the wise saying.

And for six youths from Khayelitsha, the saying does not ring hollow.

They are coining it by cashing in on local trash; they clean the bins that contain the trash after the garbage truck has long gone.

Azola Fatman, 21, founded Bin2Bin Holdings in October 2016.

He recruited friends Qhama Mroleli, 23, Ayanda Yeye, 21, Aseza Kuseya, 22, Siyabonga Yeye, 20, and Lwazi Mbizo, 20, into the enterprise.

To date, they have a contract to clean about 50 bins every Monday morning in J Section in Khayelitsha, at R50 a month.

Fatman said they decided to start the business to ensure that they stayed away from being social outcasts.

Furthermore, the money they raise helps fund their studies.

“The rate of unemployment is too high here so we had to come up with a plan. We also did not want to get involved in ill-disciplined behaviour that some youth end-up in. We were motivated to start a business, but we did not have any business idea.

Cleaning the bins then came into our minds and we jumped on it. We went door to door a day after we agreed on the idea, pitching the idea to homeowners, who loved it. We are eco-friendly and we are promoting hygiene,” he said.

Mroleli said their business venture, like any other business, is also facing challenges.

“Sometimes the garbage truck is late for the bins, thus delaying our cleaning times.

Our customers complain when we return their bins late.

We have also identified other challenges, but we are working on them.

We have plans of expanding our business across the country. We want to be change makers not just people who talk without implementing ideas,” Mroleli said.

They said they are studying at different institutions, with Fatman studying Diesel Mechanics at False Bay College; Kuseya is doing Electrical Engineering at False Bay College; Mroleli is doing Photography at Cape College; Siyabonga is studying towards a degree in Human Settlements at the University of Fort Hare; while Mbizo is studying Public Relations as Kingsway College and Ayanda is working for the Department of Health.

Fatman said the money they are making each month goes a long way in helping them with their studies.

“It helps us a lot because we manage to get transport fare and also help with grocery at home.

“It is really good for us,” he added.

Mroleli also said their vision is to venture into recycling in future.


Read more on:    cape town  |  entrepreneurs  |  good news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SABC inquiry MPs to begin drafting report

2017-01-19 07:11

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/World
WATCH: Obama's advice to Trump

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday January 18 2017-01-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 