Rainbows after child's struggle with lymphoma

Durban - In 2012 the Gani family were blessed with a baby girl, Iman, and as the apple of her parents eye, she brought joy to all.

However, when Iman turned three her parents noticed she was “not herself”.

Mom Lameez said that Iman experienced continuous fevers, loss of appetite, weight loss, was fearful and a squint had developed in her left eye.

After a series of tests, Iman was diagnosed as having stage four Burkett lymphoma.

“As parents we were devastated, and all the news we kept getting got worse and worse. Initially we were told of a tumour which we were assured was not malignant, then we found out it was.

“After Iman’s biopsy we were told the nerves in her eye had been damaged and she woke up the next day with no vision in both her eyes. Then we were told she has stage four cancer and her type of cancer was the fastest growing,” said Lameez.

She said her daughter’s treatment was long.

“We started her first aggressive chemo session in February 2015, which was 10 months long. Her chemo was every two weeks and very aggressive because they needed to attack the tumour fast.

“She would receive I.TS which is a type of chemo in her spine as her cancer had reached her bones and the outer cranium of her brain.

“After her second aggressive treatment she regained vision in her left eye, however, her vision isn't to good and all has been lost in her right eye.”

Now at age six Iman is in remission - she’s back to former herself and is living life to the fullest.

Lameez said it is through the support of her family and support organisation Rainbows and Smiles that they were able to overcome the “pain” the cancer caused.

“Rainbows and Smiles have given us ongoing support.



“Their team are amazing. Iman was spoilt and pampered a lot, she was allowed out of hospital for her fourth birthday and they threw her the most amazing party.

“Their love and support made us feel a bit more at ease and brought joy to Iman. To Debbie and Bonnie of Rainbow and Smiles, keep up the good work.”

Lameez says that families who are going through the same situation must , remain strong and don't give up. “Children are stronger than us. Also, never forget to pray. Prayer got us through this and will get you through it as well. God is amazing,” she added.