 

1 pupil dies, 45 injured in Michaelhouse school bus accident

2017-09-05 16:33

James de Villiers, News24

The overturned Michaelhouse school bus on the N3 at Town Hill outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday afternoon. (supplied)

Pietermaritzburg – A Michaelhouse pupil died and 45 others were injured when a bus carrying the school’s under 16 soccer team overturned on the N3 at Town Hill just outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday afternoon, paramedics said. 

The bus was reportedly travelling towards Hilton when it crossed the barrier and came to rest in the way of oncoming traffic, KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mckenzie told News24. 

The 45 pupils were treated at the scene. One is in a critical condition and 11 in a serious condition. They have been taken to nearby hospitals. 

Local authorities are still on the scene.

In a statement on Facebook, Michaelhouse principal Greg Theron said the soccer team was heading to Kearsney College outside Durban.

“We will let you know further details as soon as we have them,” he said. 

