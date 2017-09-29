 

10 dead in bloody night in Cape Town township

2017-09-29 22:58

Nation Nyoka

Cape Town – Ten people have been shot and killed in the notorious informal settlement of Marikana, in Cape Town on Friday night, police said.

A male and female also had to be taken to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

“It is alleged that in the first incident unknown suspects fired shots inside a shebeen fatally wounding four people. [At] the second scene, three more were shot dead in a shack and one outside the dwelling,” said police’s Captain FC van Wyk.

“Not far from the second scene, two more bodies were found lying between the shacks,” said Van Wyk in a statement.

Van Wyk told News24 that crime scene experts were in the area and more information would follow.

On Tuesday night, seven people were killed in the Nyanga area.

Earlier in September, the charred bodies of three men were discovered in Marikana informal settlement.

News24 previously reported that residents in the neighbouring Philippi area appealed to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to intervene following the spate of killings, heightened levels of fear about crime, and a breakdown in trust between residents and police.

Read the article here: Mbalula urged to intervene in Philippi after night of bloodshed


