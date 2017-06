What To Read Next

Grahamstown – Ten people are in a critical condition after a bus carrying 59 church-goers overturned on the R67 between Fort Beaufort and Grahamstown on Saturday, authorities said.

The ten people were taken to the Livingston hospital in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said.

Injures include fractured ribs, pelvis and spines.

No casualties were reported. Additional information surrounding the incident was not immediately available.